“Fautasi Fiva” infects Am Samoa — race scheduled Sat, April 15

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fautasi Regatta day has been changed to Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7a.m. in the morning.

Afternoon fautasi practice and early morning physical workouts by auva’a are common sights in American Samoa right now, as the Flag Day Celebrations for 2023 include the iconic “long boat” regatta that pits villages against each other for bragging rights for a year.

Paramount Builders is the sponsor of Samoa News coverage for the 2023 Flag Day Regatta, which has begun with photo pages.

Lanes have been chosen by the captains. Now it’s just a matter of practice, and how badly do you want it. [photo: Charity Faatau]

There are 7 fautasi confirmed to race in this year’s Flag Day Fautasi Regatta. Lanes have been chosen as follows:

1- Taema (Leone)

2- Fealofani (Fagasa)

3 Matasaua (Manu’a)

4- Aeto (Pago Pago)

5- Manulele Tausala (Nuuuli)

6- Paepaeulupo’o (Aua)

7- Iseula o le Moana (Fagatogo)

Missing from the line up is Vatia’s Fuao, which has decided not to run this year.

2023 Flag Day celebrations are now set for only one day, Monday, Apr. 17, at the Veterans Memorial Stadium because the Samoa delegation, which would have included the prime minister and the siva & pese group, have sent their regrets that they will not be able to attend. This is the reason given as to why the fautasi race will be held on Saturday.

It’s early morning drills on land, and then afternoon boat practice. In between is work… good luck to all! [photo: Charity Faatau]

Samoa News will have a list of honored guests that have accepted Amerika Samoa’s invitation to celebrate Flag Day as it becomes available to the media, as well as the final line-up of events that will lead up to Monday’s Flag Day celebrations. This includes the Arts Council program, the DOA Farm Fair, the DMWR Fishing Tournament, and the DOC Trades Show.

The Fealofani from the village of Fagasa is seen here against the Rainmaker, on one of its practice runs. [photo: Charity Faatau]