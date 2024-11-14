Daughter of Am Samoa stars at Armed Forces Volleyball Championship

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A daughter of American Samoa has ascended to the pinnacle of her sports career in her chosen field.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Pauline Von Dinklage-Mapu, a member of the United States Navy, was recently named an All-Tournament Player at the Armed Forces Volleyball Championship held in September in Fort Carson, Colorado.

Picked as a second-string player by the All-Navy women's team selectors, she refused to let it affect her performance and instead used it as fuel for her motivation to outperform others.

Believing in her potential, she lived up to her on-court nickname 'The Beast,' by delivering such a dominant performance that the selectors included her in the All-Tournament Team to represent the USA in the CISM Military World Games.

She earned this distinguished honor despite being injured two games away from the grand finale against eventual gold medalists, the All-Army women's team.

According to mainland media, she had applied for membership in the team and was invited to try out in Florida.

“When I got to Florida I was confident and excited, but also nervous because I was one of the oldest players trying out,” said Von Dinklage-Mapu. “I met up with two Samoan girls at the tryouts, Elsie Scanlan and Feliua’i Tuiolemotu, and we all made the team."

Pauline's selection came as no surprise to her proud dad, Paul Von Dinklage.

"She has been blessed with the talent to excel in any sport she competes in," he said "But it's her hard work and fighting spirit that set her apart. No matter how bad things look for her team, she will strive relentlessly to make something out of nothing to give her team the upper hand. It's that pursuit of excellence and 'never-say-die' attitude that inspire her teammates to achieve great things."

Her mother, Pam, echoed his sentiments, recalling the 2008 Junior Varsity Basketball championship game between the Faga'itua Vikings and Tafuna Warriors, in which Pauline and her younger sister Pamalyeen played.

“I will never forget that game,” she stated. “There was only a minute left, and the Vikings were behind by ten points. So I left for our women's basketball game at the ASCC gym, thinking there was no way they could win.

"After our game, I went back to pick up my daughters and their dad, who had stayed on to watch the Varsity championship game. Imagine my surprise when they came running, smiling from ear to ear, with Pauline carrying the championship trophy and her MVP award! She had led their team to a come-from-behind win in one minute!"

According to their father, Pauline and her sister were instrumental in their spectacular comeback. Pamalyeen spearheaded their defense, managing to steal the ball from their opponents and feeding it to her sister on several occasions.

Known as 'The Beast' on the volleyball court, Pauline was nicknamed 'The Moon Walker' on the basketball court by her teammates for her slick evasive maneuvers through her opponents' defense, culminating in high leaps to get the ball in the basket.

"It was a nail-biting, action-packed 60 seconds that had us on the edge of our seats," Mr. Von Dinklage recounted vividly. "We erupted in ecstasy as the girls snatched victory from the Warriors' grasp in the final second of the game. It was an awesome experience, a testament to their grit and determination."

It was the Von Dinklage sisters' dominance in that game that caught the national selectors' attention and earned them, and some of their teammates, slots in the national squad that competed in the World Games in Hawaii.

Coached by Hailey Ripley, with their dad as assistant coach, the sisters repeated their dominance in the tournament, playing over 20 games with only one substitute due to the grueling game schedule and injuries. With the same determination, the team finished in 5th place overall.

Pauline's prowess on the basketball court, especially her aerial point-scoring attempts, were no mean feats considering her slight physical stature and height.

It was her natural talent and skills that impressed local coaches and scouts, Diehl Langkilde and Valusia Talataina, who wanted her to try out for the University of Hawaii Women's basketball team.

Her mother stated that if the opportunity had presented itself, Pauline would have proven to the UH selectors that height does not matter. It is the talent, skills, and X-factor that surpass physical limitations and make one a standout player.

Mrs. Von Dinklage revealed that her daughter's slight physical stature almost cost her a place in her school's soccer team.

"When Pauline was an 8th grader at Alofau Elementary School, the soccer coach initially refused to include her in the team because she was too skinny," Pam recalled. "It was only after I argued and pushed that the coach finally relented and accepted Pauline and her younger sister Pamalyeen onto the team."

"As it turned out, Pauline, who was playing on the right wing, scored the first goal of their first match. Her younger sister was also a force to be reckoned with in midfield, managing to steal the ball and set up scoring opportunities. After that game, they became first-stringers for the rest of the season."

"Eventually, their team played against Iakina SDA Academy in the championship game. Though they came up short, the sisters' performances earned them spots on the National Under 13 Girls' team that competed in Apia that year."

But volleyball was her first love. She started playing it at the age of 10, practicing almost every day on her family's grass court, which eventually evolved into a sand court due to heavy rains turning it into a slippery mud bath over the years.

It was on that humble court that the skills and values needed to succeed in volleyball and sports in general, were established and honed. Located in Pagai, one of the smallest villages in American Samoa, it has produced many elite volleyball players.

This is a source of pride for the people of Pagai and they proudly refer to their village as the '51st State' or '51 State' which is the name of the village volleyball team.

“My journey began when I was 10 years old and my dad would allow me to play in village volleyball ‘Fa'afu,’ where I immediately became fearless when my dad spiked the ball from the opposite side of the net and hit me in the face,” Pauline revealed in an interview with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“My dad continued coaching me and my little sister, Pamalyeen, when volleyball was finally introduced in elementary sports where we attended Alofau Elementary School. My parents continued coaching our volleyball team at Fagaitua High School ‘Toa O le Vasa’ till we both graduated.”

She graduated from Fagaitua High School in 2010 and was named Best Female Athlete of their class and Best Volleyball Player on the Island. Von Dinklage-Mapu went to college on volleyball scholarships, earning an associate degree from New Mexico Military Institute and a bachelor’s degree in history and communications from Dixie State University in Utah.

It was at New Mexico Military Institute that Pauline met her future husband Risati Si'upapa Mapu from Vailoa and Leone, the son of the late Nemaia Mapu and Mata Mapu. A graduate of Leone High School, he was on a football scholarship and graduated with an AA.

They were married in Utah in 2021 and have four gorgeous children — Francis (10), Nemaiah (7), Risaline (6) and Va'ataielua (5).

“My inspiration was and will always be my kids,” said Von Dinklage-Mapu. “They are my motivation in everything I do and I want to inspire them that anything is possible no matter the age. They were so happy when I got selected for the tryouts but were excited when I told them ‘Mommy got selected to represent the U.S. Navy Women’s Team for the Armed Forces Tournament in Colorado.’”

Von Dinklage-Mapu joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Von Dinklage-Mapu serves as a logistics specialist reporting out of the Navy Reserve Center Salt Lake City.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something other than being a stay-at-home mom,” said Von Dinklage-Mapu. “I’m a woman with many talents and through the power of prayer I believe I am capable of achieving anything my heart desires."

Von Dinklage-Mapu is also proud of battling for their team during the tournament.

“When our team arrived in Colorado, we all came together as one and battled on the court,” said Von Dinklage-Mapu. “I met my high school idol, Salaia Salave’a, again and it was fun playing against her in this tournament. Our team ran a 6-2 lineup where I dominated from the right-side position. Unfortunately, I got injured and couldn’t play the last two games. Regardless of my injury, my team still finished strong and we ended up with silver.”

Her mother shared that she had watched the game and the moment she sustained her injury.

"Pauline and her teammate playing middle blocker had gone up together to block their opponents' aerial attack and when they came down together, the middle blocker landed on her foot," Pam said. "I cried as any mother would, and cried more when I saw footage of one of her Samoan teammates giving her the 'fofo' (massage) the Samoan way, the following day. Makua le kea a i le makaga o guku!"

According to Pauline, she had rolled her ankle and the doctor on-site would not clear her to play for the rest of the tournament.

"It was frustrating but I cheered loud and proud for my shipmates," she said. " During the ceremony, we all got silver medals but I was filled with mixed emotions when they announced my name for the All-Tournament Player Award."

Her team coach praised her commitment as a team player and exceptional skills.

“Polly is someone who has a lot of grit and determination, and comes firing from all cylinders!" Coach Asante acknowledged in an interview with the Navy. "She definitely brought the energy to the team whether she was on the court or on the sidelines being the biggest supporter (during her injury).

"At the Armed Forces Tournament, Polly played right side for us and no one could stop her. Every time she took a swing, it was a point for us. Every time she would put up a block, it was a point for us. I mean it truly was a pleasure to coach her and to see her thrive and be in her element on the court! I hope to see her back next year for All-Navy Volleyball!”

Von Dinklage-Mapu can certainly take pride in representing America in sports through her military service.

However, before this significant achievement, her many years of school and national competition, which began at the age of 10, were finally rewarded last year when she was selected as a member of the American Samoa Women's national team for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

This feat makes her latest achievement all the more special because, after reaching the pinnacle of 'civilian' sports, she has now attained the highest echelon of sports in the military, where fitness is a way of life.

“‘After every storm, there’s always a rainbow,’ although our team’s final standing wasn’t the goal, God had bigger plans for me,” said Von Dinklage-Mapu. “Fortunately, I was selected for the All-Tournament Team to represent the USA in the CISM Military World Games.”

Von Dinklage-Mapu is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my aunt/ coach Lydia Faleafine for always believing in me because she took me and her two daughters to volleyball camps in Hawaii to help perfect my volleyball skills,” added Von Dinklage-Mapu.

“I’m so grateful for her because she still supports me to this day and I’m so lucky to have her as my second mom. Shout out to my family and friends for the love and support, as well as the Samoan community at Fort Carson, Colorado, fa’afetai mo le tou sapasapaia ma le tou lagolagosua i a'u taumafaiga.

"Most of all, I would like to say that my siblings and I are truly blessed for our parents' never-ending love, support, and prayers. They coached us from elementary to high school, and even when we left home to pursue a collegiate career, they never stopped coaching us from afar.

"Their unwavering guidance and encouragement have been the foundation of our achievements and have instilled in us the values and determination needed to excel in both sports and life.

"I never won a volleyball championship game for my dad during my years at Fagaitua High School; we always fell short in the championship game against Tafuna. I may have not won a championship match, but my full-ride scholarship was the fruition of my efforts. It also serves as a reminder that we may not always get the outcome we want, but with dedication and hard work, we’ll end up with the outcome we deserve!

“I dedicate this achievement to my brother, Paul Von Dinklage, because without him I wouldn’t been able to attend this event. Luckily, he survived caring for my kids and I thank him for making that sacrifice for me. I love you brother!"

Her mother mentioned that Paul is very close to his nephews and niece and enjoys spending time with them.

"But three weeks must have been torture because they are very 'ulavale' kids," she shared with a chuckle. "However, Paul is the oldest boy and the strictest of all our kids, so they were definitely in safe hands."

When asked about when she heard the news of Pauline's achievement, she said her husband shared it with her last week when the story was posted on Facebook.

"I felt deep satisfaction, blessed and made a humble personal prayer of heartfelt thanks to the Almighty for His protection and guidance in my daughter's journey," Pam Von Dinklage shared.

Wrapping up the interview, Samoa News asked Von Dinklage-Mapu about her plans for the future.

"I plan to compete in the next Armed Forces Tournament in May 2025 and try out again for American Samoa's national women's volleyball team for the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti, God willing," she revealed.

"I’m also working on becoming a Navy recruiter so I can come back home and serve our people, share my experience, and encourage many to join the best branch of the military.

“I want to inspire them with the quote I live by: ‘Tough times don't last, tough people do’.”