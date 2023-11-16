Coach Keiki Misipeka is Rainbow Warriors recruiting coordinator

Honolulu, HAWAII — Proud Pago Pago resident, Coach Keiki Misipeka, is the Rainbow Warriors recruiting coordinator for Am Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Australia & NZ with an incredible background, having coached at Samoana, Delaware State, Garden City Community College, Missouri Southern, Farrington HS (Honolulu), and Silverado HS (Las Vegas).

At UH Coach Misipeka coaches the running backs and is the Pro Liaison. After Keiki's college football career at Palomar Community College, University of Hawaii and Southeast Missouri State, he played professionally for the CFL Edmonton Eskimos, then became part of the Manu Samoa International Team, before playing in the American National Rugby League.

Expect a very joyous homecoming for Coach Misipeka with wife Tufi and their kids this Christmas after a challenging but productive UH Rainbow Warrior Football season.

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior Football Team's Samoan heritage players gathered at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, exclusively for the Samoa News to wish their families well back home.

The players were very upbeat after upsetting the Air Force Academy football team 27-13 this past week. The team was departing on United Airlines to play the University of Wyoming in Laramie this coming Saturday (8am Amerika Samoa time).

[photos: Barry Markowitz]