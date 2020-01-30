ASHSAA Boys pay tribute to fallen legend, Kobe Bryant

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The opening of the 2019-2020 American Samoa High School Athletics Association (ASHSAA) basketball season featured the defending varsity champions, Samoana Sharks taking on the Fa'asao Marist Crusaders.

(Prior to the opening match, both teams paid tribute to fallen basketball great, Kobe Bryant who passed away over the weekend in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others).

Both teams gathered at mid-court, with Crusaders guard Kalepo Fruean Hemingway and the Blue Empire’s big man and 2019 3x3 national player Alrome Lutu, holding Kobe jerseys (#24) as both teams stood in silence for 24 seconds in remembrance of Kobe Bryant.