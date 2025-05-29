ASBF arrives in Samoa to a heartfelt welcome from Marist Samoa Sports Club

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Boxing Federation (ASBF) has arrived in Samoa with a six-member youth boxing team, ready to take on local contenders in a tournament aimed at fostering the next generation of boxing talent across the two Samoas. The team, led by coach and manager Stanley Iakopo, landed at Fagalii Airport on Thursday, May 29 (Samoa time), to a warm and culturally rich welcome.

The young athletes, aged 15 to 21, were selected from a pool of about 30 dedicated trainees in American Samoa. They have undergone two months of rigorous training under Coach Iakopo, who transformed his home into a training camp during the final two weeks leading up to their departure. With morning and evening workouts focused on endurance, discipline, and fundamental technique, the squad arrives in Apia well-prepared and brimming with determination.

Their arrival was marked by a heartfelt welcome led by the Marist Samoa Sports Club (MSSC), who extended the invitation for the ASBF to participate in their annual boxing tournament. On hand to greet the team were MSSC President Lemalu John Lemisio, Independent Boxing Samoa Inc. (IBSI) President Tavu’i Tautaiolevasamanaia Mike Lemisio, and members of the organizing committee.

The athletes were then taken to Faleula village, where they are being hosted during their stay. That evening, MSSC executives held a traditional ‘Ava o le Feiloa’iga—a ceremonial kava ritual—to formally welcome their guests. The oratorical address was delivered by Director of Referees and Judges, Sanele Lotu, in eloquent traditional Samoan.

Coach Stanley Iakopo (seated far left), along with the visiting ASBF team (standing) and members of the Marist Samoa Sports Club, following the welcoming kava ceremony yesterday evening [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

During the ceremony, IBSI President Tavu’i Lemisio emphasized his organization’s mission to revive boxing in Samoa. He expressed gratitude for ASBF’s support and voiced hope that the revival would extend across both Samoa and American Samoa.

“We are deeply grateful to our brothers and sisters from American Samoa for answering our call,” said Tavu’i. “Their participation breathes life into our efforts and inspires our young people.”

Lemalu John Lemisio, President of MSSC, echoed that sentiment, stating that the annual tournament, now in its ninth year, was established to cultivate boxing talent from the grassroots level. “Our mission is to develop young athletes and provide them with opportunities to excel. We hope this partnership with ASBF becomes an annual tradition for the benefit of boxing in both our nations.”

(From left to right) President of the Marist Samoa Sports Club, Lemalu John Lemisio; Director of Referees and Judges, Sanele Lotu; and Independent Boxing Samoa Inc. (IBSI) President, Tavu’i Mike Lemisio, during the welcoming kava ceremony for the ASBF team yesterday evening. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

He also announced that this tournament officially marks the beginning of MSSC’s 2025 sports season, which includes a lineup of events such as touch rugby, rugby league nines, and rugby sevens.

Speaking on behalf of ASBF President Paepaetele Mapu Jamias, who is expected to arrive today, Coach Iakopo expressed sincere gratitude to the MSSC for their hospitality and for the opportunity to participate in the tournament.

“We are truly honored to be here,” said Iakopo. “Our young athletes have worked hard for this moment, and we are grateful to the Marist Samoa Sports Club for opening their doors and giving us the chance to compete and grow through this experience.”

In an interview, Lemalu highlighted that boxing has now been integrated into Samoa’s school sports curriculum. The tournament will feature top student boxers selected from inter-school competitions, who will compete against the visiting ASBF team at 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Unlike Samoa, American Samoa has yet to incorporate boxing into its school programs. The ASBF, under the leadership of Coach Iakopo and President Paepaetele Mapu Jamias, provides the only formal training platform for youth in the sport. Coach Iakopo, a seasoned multi-sport athlete himself, continues to lead by example, driven by a passion to empower and uplift the next generation.

The spotlight this evening will shine on 15-year-old Nu’usa Nu’usa, the youngest member of the ASBF squad and an elementary school student. He will be the first to step into the ring, marking the start of his competitive boxing journey. His debut match symbolizes more than just a personal milestone; it represents the beginning of a promising path for many other aspiring youth back home.

The Taupou and aumaga take part in the Ava o le Feiloaiga, the welcoming kava ceremony hosted by the Marist Samoa Sports Club to honor the American Samoa Boxing Federation's six-member team ahead of their boxing tournament, which kicks off today at 5 pm. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

As the tournament bell prepares to ring, excitement fills the air for what promises to be not just a showcase of amateur boxing skill and athleticism, but a celebration of unity, culture, and the enduring bond between the two Samoas through sport.