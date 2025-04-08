ASBA experiencing dynamic resurgence energizing its rebuilding phase

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Boxing Association (ASBA) is experiencing a dynamic resurgence as the sport captures the enthusiasm of an unprecedented number of young athletes across the Territory. With a surge of renewed interest energizing its progress, the American Samoa Boxing Association (ASBA) has embarked on an inspiring rebuilding phase to cultivate talent and fortify its foundation for a vibrant future.

Over 30 passionate young athletes, ranging in age from eager 12-year-olds to driven athletes in their 20s, have enthusiastically joined the training sessions.

The sessions are led by Stanley Tapua'ialupe Iakopo, a former boxer, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiujitsu, and seasoned athlete who has proudly represented American Samoa on the international stage as a sprinter.

The 52-year-old veteran athlete is also a celebrated bodybuilder who made history last year, by being the oldest competitor to clinch the prestigious Mr. American Samoa title at the 8th Annual Sau Ia Bodybuilding Championships. His leadership and expertise serve as a source of inspiration for the next generation of boxers in American Samoa.

Iakopo shared that ASBA President Paepaetele Mapu Jamias, who had to undertake an extended trip to the mainland to care for his ailing wife, reached out and personally requested that he oversee the training in his absence. Paepaetele emphasized the importance of ensuring that the team is well-trained and adequately prepared for upcoming international competitions in Samoa and Tahiti.

Iakopo recalled that when he took over the training, fewer than ten boxers were actively participating. The sessions had previously been supervised by a senior member of the association, who had stopped attending for unknown reasons.

Determined to make a difference, Iakopo stepped up to the challenge, applying his expertise in athletics to focus on conditioning and emphasize the vital role of fitness in boxing.

Aspiring boxers during ASBA training at their temporary headquarters inside the Veterans Memorial Stadium. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

In addition to introducing the fundamentals of boxing, he worked individually with each boxer, tailoring his instruction to complement their unique styles. His approach proved to be highly effective and well-received by the boxers, many of whom were complete rookies with no prior experience in the ring.

As word spread, the program's popularity grew rapidly. Within two months, the small group of boxers he was training had expanded to nearly 40 enthusiastic young athletes, mostly males with a handful of females.

Iakopo shared that many of these newcomers were high school students eager to try something new, and their parents wholeheartedly supported them. Parents saw boxing not only as a chance for their children to pursue a constructive activity but also as a way to steer them clear of trouble, including mischief and drugs.

Iakopo stated that he has instilled in the young aspiring boxers the importance of commitment to their training sessions, maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding fizzy drinks, and, above all, prioritizing fitness. He emphasized that regardless of a boxer's level of skill, they would be powerless in the ring without being physically fit.

The coach also highlighted the challenges he faces due to limited resources, including a shortage of boxing gloves, mouth-guards, headgear, training equipment, and the absence of a proper boxing ring.

He revealed that all the equipment currently in use was provided by ASBA President Paepaetele, who acquired it during his numerous trips abroad.

"He has gone above and beyond, generously investing a significant amount of his own money to purchase additional essential equipment, ensuring the boxers have the tools they need to train and compete effectively," Iakopo acknowledged.

He expressed the need for a larger venue to accommodate their training sessions. Currently, training is conducted in a building located inside the Veterans Memorial Stadium, situated on the western side of the field.

In an exclusive interview with ASBA President Paepaetele, who recently returned from off-island with more boxing gear, he expressed his genuine surprise and admiration for the progress achieved under the guidance of coach and trainer Stanley Tapua'ialupe Iakopo during his two-month absence.

"This is the largest group of boxers I have seen join our association in a very long time," Paepaetele remarked with enthusiasm. "I am very impressed by their dedication and passion during training sessions, as well as the raw talent that Coach Iakopo is skillfully nurturing and developing."

He expressed optimism, pointing out that the recent progress achieved by Coach Iakopo was a promising sign for the sport's future. He emphasized that his association must seize this momentum to ensure a steady stream of young, aspiring boxers from local schools. He proposed collaborating with the Department of Education to incorporate boxing into the schools' sports curriculum, allowing students to access the sport at an early age and cultivate their skills.

A prominent figure in boxing, Paepaetele has held the position of President of American Samoa’s boxing association since 1999, making significant strides in both local and international arenas. His global impact includes serving on the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Committee since 2010.

He has also contributed extensively to the development of young athletes through his role in the Athletes Youth Commission, where he has worked to inspire and mentor emerging talent. Additionally, as an International Technical Official (ITO) accredited by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), he has played a vital role in upholding the fairness and integrity of many boxing competitions.

The ASBA President noted that most of the current group of boxers are likely to relocate to the mainland, following the common path of high school graduates who pursue higher education — some on sports scholarships — better-paying jobs, or careers in the military.

However, Paepaetele told Samoa News that he will be closely tracking their progress as they continue their journeys in the mainland, with hopes that they will eventually turn professional. He stated that with intensive training, expert coaching, and access to cutting-edge equipment, he envisions them representing American Samoa in future regional events such as the Pacific Games and Oceania Championships.

Reflecting on the challenges of past years, he lamented the long drought since American Samoa last claimed medals in these events.

However, he remains optimistic that this trend will soon be reversed, as the returning boxers answer the association’s call and bring pride back to the Territory. Meanwhile, the association will focus on grooming a new generation of boxers who will take up the sport in schools, ensuring the continuity of talent development within the Territory.

Addressing their current situation, Paepaetele acknowledged the monumental challenge of preparing a team of five or six boxers — most of whom have never stepped inside a ring — to face off against Upolu's top fighters next month. He likened the task to a Herculean undertaking, underscoring the immense effort and dedication required to bring these athletes up to a competitive standard.

Coach Iakopo revealed that 21-year-old Losi Tunoa is the sole member of the team with any in-ring experience. Competing in the 71kg weight class, Tunoa first entered a boxing ring during the 17th Pacific Games held in Honiara, Solomon Islands in 2023. Despite his inexperience, Tunoa delivered a valiant performance before ultimately losing on points to a seasoned opponent from Tonga.

The other members of the team include: Ezra "Deadman" Fuivai Fiso (20yrs) 63kg, Audiescott "Raging Bull" Tapua'ialupe Iakopo (16yrs) 67kg, Losifafo Sivanu Tunoa (21yrs) 71kg, Lui "HIM" Penjamen Leitu(17yrs) 75kg, Taugauli Funefeai Mariner (21) 190kg, Jonathan Joseph Asosi Ah Ping (18yrs) 190 kg, Andrew James Hunkin (33yrs) Super Heavy Weight).

Iakopo announced that the team will commence their training camp next week, launching an intensive regimen designed to prepare them for the upcoming competition.

Their schedule includes two 6-kilometer runs in the mornings and evenings, body conditioning and toning sessions at the Sau Ia Gym in Petesa, and training and sparring sessions at their temporary base at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.

ASBA President Paepaetele stated that each boxer will be paying his own airfare while he and Coach Iakopo will be footing the bill for accommodations, meals, and transportation in Apia. He said he has already submitted a request to the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) for financial support.

The tournament, organized by the Samoa Marist Boxing Club, is set to take place on May 31.