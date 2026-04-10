American Samoa Wrestling Team returns from Samoa with 68 medals

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Following their historic showing at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau — where they placed third overall and brought home the largest medal haul ever recorded by the territory in a single sport at any Pacific Games event — the American Samoa Wrestling Team has raised the bar yet again.

The team recently returned from Apia, Samoa, with more than triple the number of medals they earned in Palau, after competing in two international tournaments, marking another extraordinary milestone for one of the territory’s fastest‑rising sports programs.

After returning home with a 19‑medal haul — including six gold medals — from the Pacific Mini Games in Palau in July last year, the American Samoa Wrestling Team has continued its remarkable rise on the regional stage.

The team recently faced the best wrestlers from across Oceania and beyond in two major tournaments held in Apia, Samoa: the 2026 Oceania Wrestling Championships and the 2026 Oceania International Open Championships

They returned home with a record‑breaking 68 medals, among them 18 gold medals, marking the largest single‑event medal haul in the program’s history and highlighting American Samoa’s emergence as one of the region’s fastest‑growing wrestling powers.

In an exclusive interview, Vaiala Ethan Lake — President of the American Samoa Wrestling Federation (ASWF) and Secretary General of the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) — revealed that the federation made a strategic decision to elevate its program following the team’s strong performance at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Recognizing the need for world‑class technical development, ASWF executives began searching internationally for a coach capable of advancing the territory’s young athletes. After reviewing several candidates, they secured a coach from Cuba, one of the world’s premier Olympic wrestling nations. The recruitment process took nearly six months due to logistics and clearance requirements, but the coach arrived in American Samoa in January.

Since then, he has played a pivotal role in sharpening the athletes’ technical skills, improving conditioning, and strengthening their competitive mindset.

“Our goal is to retain his services through the World Championships and Youth Olympic Games later this year to ensure continuity in development,” Vaiala said.

Reflecting on the team’s recent performance in Apia, Vaiala noted that the two tournaments provided invaluable experience for his young wrestlers. He said the athletes gained confidence and were not intimidated by seasoned competitors from powerhouse nations such as Australia and New Zealand.

"This year’s competition was significantly more competitive than previous regional events," he stated. "Both Australia and New Zealand fielded large, high-caliber teams, raising the overall standard. With participation from over 13 Oceania nations, this was the largest Oceania Championships in more than a decade, making our results even more meaningful.

“Overall, the team performed exceptionally well. We showed clear dominance in the U17 and U20 divisions, which speaks to the strength of our youth development pipeline. Even though we had only three true senior athletes competing, they held their own and delivered strong performances. The results as a whole highlight that we are a young but rapidly developing program with tremendous long‑term potential,” Vaiala said.

According to Vaiala, several athletes delivered standout performances that signal a promising future for American Samoa wrestling. Olympic Scholarship wrestlers Latana Sopa and Anisita Acosta each captured multiple gold medals, demonstrating both technical skill and consistency under pressure.

He also praised veteran wrestler Ariston Bartley — a former Youth Olympian who represented American Samoa at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games — for his leadership and experience. Bartley earned multiple medals, including gold, anchoring the team’s performance and setting a strong example for the younger athletes.

One of the primary challenges, Vaiala noted, was the limited preparation time with their new international coach. Although his impact has already been evident, earlier integration into the program would have allowed for even greater technical and tactical refinement across the team.

The American Samoa Wrestling Team goes through warm‑up drills in Apia before taking the mat at the recent 2026 Oceania Wrestling Championships and the Oceania International Open. [courtesy photo]

Another hurdle was the shortage of senior‑division athletes. With only a handful of true seniors available, many U20 wrestlers were required to compete in both their age group and the senior category. As a result, some athletes wrestled up to ten matches in a single day. While physically demanding, Vaiala said the experience accelerated their development, building resilience, endurance, and the kind of competitive toughness that cannot be replicated in training alone.

“Our young wrestlers adapted extremely well against more experienced competitors from Australia, New Zealand, and other nations,” he said. “They showed composure, confidence, and a willingness to compete at a high level — all very encouraging signs for future competitions.”

Vaiala added that the results reaffirm the depth of talent emerging across the territory. “These performances reinforce that we have strong potential in both Tutuila and Manu‘a. But unlocking that potential will require expanding access and participation, particularly at the grassroots level.”

Vaiala highlighted several athletes who are now on strong upward trajectories:

• Latana Sopa – young, dynamic, and rapidly emerging as one of the program’s most competitive prospects

• Anisita Acosta – experienced, disciplined, and approaching peak performance

• Ariston Bartley – a veteran presence whose international experience continues to anchor and inspire the team.

All three, he said, are key contenders for the next Pacific Games and are positioned to pursue future Olympic qualification pathways.

Looking ahead, Vaiala emphasized that the federation’s most urgent priority is integrating wrestling into the school system. Establishing structured programs at both the primary and high school levels, he noted, will be essential for strengthening the talent pipeline and ensuring long‑term sustainability.

ASWF has already begun outreach with the Department of Education and school principals, though the process is still underway. The federation is currently working with South Pacific Academy through its PE program and is preparing to launch an after‑school program for ages 6–12. Vaiala said they are eager to expand into additional schools and communities as partnerships develop.

To further accelerate athlete development, the federation is also exploring opportunities for wrestlers to train abroad, particularly in countries such as Japan and the United States. These exposure trips, Vaiala explained, will be critical in bridging the gap between regional competition and elite international standards.

“Our primary objective is to establish wrestling programs across schools throughout the territory. Doing so will create a clear, structured pathway from grassroots participation to elite competition and significantly strengthen the long‑term foundation of our national program,” Vaiala said.

He noted that one of the key lessons from this year’s competitions is the need to further develop the senior division. “The Pacific Games are contested exclusively at the senior level. While our youth program is strong, we must ensure our senior athletes are equally prepared and competitive.”

Despite these challenges, Vaiala expressed strong confidence in the program’s trajectory. “American Samoa has a long history of producing strong results and medal performances in wrestling. With our current momentum, improved coaching, and continued investment in youth development, I believe our best results are still ahead.”

TEAM RESULTS

2026 Oceania Championships:

Gold: 5 Silver: 12 Bronze: 10

2026 Oceania Open Championships:

Gold: 13 Silver: 13 Bronze: 15

Total medals: 68 (18 Gold, 25 Silver, 25 Bronze)

President of the American Samoa Wrestling Federation and Secretary General of the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC), Vaiala Ethan Lake (right), with Samoa Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt (center) and a United World Wrestling – Oceania official. [courtesy photo]