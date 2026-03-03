American Samoa Women’s Soccer Team advances to the semifinals in World Cup qualifier

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa National Women’s Soccer Team has achieved another historic first in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers in Honiara, Solomon Islands, by booking their place in the semifinals after a narrow victory over Samoa.

In a fiercely contested 1-0 thriller that kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final whistle, American Samoa delivered a performance of grit and determination, securing their first-ever win against their cousins from the neighboring Independent State of Samoa. The decisive goal came midway through the second half, sparking jubilant celebrations both on the pitch and among the traveling supporters.

This triumph carries added weight given the backdrop of the rivalry. Before this encounter — American Samoa’s second pool game of the qualifiers — Samoa had dominated every recorded women’s match between the two nations, often by large margins.

Having registered a historic win over the Solomon Islands on Friday after almost 19 years, national coach Amanda Cromwell’s side knew that three more points here would all but secure their place in Round 3 — and they proved worthy of the task.

American Samoa pressed early, with Mia Toeaina forcing a fine save from Angelique Tuisamoa after a sharp effort from just inside the area. Alayna Fuamatu‑Ma’afala then came agonizingly close, striking the post with a header from her sister Atianna’s cross as the pressure mounted.

The breakthrough finally arrived on the stroke of half‑time. Played through on goal, Toeaina rounded the keeper before lifting the ball back across the six‑yard box, where Morgan Patea calmly finished from close range to give American Samoa the lead.

Samoa responded with renewed energy in the second half, spending much of the 45 minutes camped in American Samoa’s territory. Yet despite their possession, they failed to convert pressure into goals, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. For American Samoa, however, it was another step forward in a campaign that continues to defy expectations.

For years, American Samoa was regarded as one of the weakest teams in world football, struggling to register wins — or even goals — in major competitions. Their lowest point came during the 1998 OFC Women’s Championship, when they were obliterated by Australia in a record 21– 0 defeat, a result that symbolized their struggles on the international stage.

If you thought the American Samoa women’s team had endured tough times, spare a thought for their male counterparts. In April 2001, the American Samoa Men’s National Team suffered the heaviest defeat in international football history, annihilated 31– 0 by Australia in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Coffs Harbor. The result remains a record in the sport and a symbol of the enormous gulf that once separated developing football nations from established powers.

Several factors contributed to this dismal record. In the 1980s and 1990s, soccer was not considered a traditional American sport, consequently sparking little interest among young athletes. Most players gravitated toward baseball, basketball, or volleyball. Grassroots development programs were virtually nonexistent, leaving the national teams with a shallow talent pool.

Many of those who did represent American Samoa were high school students, and upon graduation, most relocated to Hawaii or the U.S. mainland for higher education, employment, or military service. Each departure left a void, forcing coaches to rebuild from scratch with new batches of rookies, perpetuating a cycle of inexperience and underperformance.

But last year, the Football Federation of American Samoa (FFAS) took decisive action. By recruiting U.S.-based players — including local athletes who had relocated to the mainland but remained active in the sport — the federation injected experience, skill, and confidence into the squad. The strategy has paid off handsomely. The team is now reaping the rewards, delivering historic victories in World Cup qualifying and proving that American Samoa’s women are no longer just participants, but genuine contenders on the Oceania stage.

Now, with this landmark victory, the team has not only broken Samoa’s stranglehold but also announced itself as a rising force in the region. The result forms part of a remarkable run of success that has propelled American Samoa into the spotlight, rewriting the narrative of its footballing journey.

The list of “firsts” achieved by this new‑look American Samoa side is nothing short of remarkable. For decades, the team had failed to advance beyond the opening round of five previous FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaigns dating back to 1998 — and in all those attempts, they never managed to score a single goal.

That narrative was rewritten last year in the Cook Islands, where American Samoa topped Round 1 of the ongoing qualifiers. In just two matches, they netted seven goals without conceding, a stunning turnaround that announced their arrival as genuine contenders.

Their breakthrough began with a commanding 3– 0 victory over Tonga, followed by a resounding 4– 0 win against the hosts Cook Islands — the largest victory ever recorded by the American Samoa women’s team on the international stage. For the first time in history, they advanced to Round 2 of World Cup qualifying.

The momentum carried into Honiara, where they stunned the reigning OFC Women’s Nations Cup holders, the Solomon Islands, with a 1– 0 triumph — their first win against the Solomons in nearly 19 years, and achieved in front of a packed home crowd.

As if that milestone weren’t enough, they followed it up with another historic achievement: defeating Samoa for the first time ever. That victory not only cemented their growing reputation but also booked their place in the semifinals of the Oceania qualifiers — another unprecedented accomplishment in the team’s history.

For a nation long accustomed to heartbreak on the football field, these milestones represent more than just wins. They are proof of resilience, renewal, and the rewriting of American Samoa’s footballing destiny.

Following New Zealand's dominant 8- 0 wins over Samoa and Solomon Islands, American Samoa faces a true David‑versus‑Goliath showdown in the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers. The match is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 1:00 PM in the Solomon Islands — which corresponds to Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 3:00 PM in American Samoa, owing to the International Date Line.

For American Samoa, the stakes could not be higher. Having already delivered landmark victories over the Solomon Islands and Samoa, the team now stands on the brink of another historic achievement. A win here would not only extend their fairytale run but also cement their place among Oceania’s elite.

Fans worldwide will be able to witness the drama unfold in real time. All matches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers are broadcast live and free on FIFA+, the official streaming platform of FIFA.