THE AMERICAN SAMOA 2026 SUMMER PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Pickleball Association- American Samoa (PAAS) held its 2026 Summer Tournament from June 15- 19 that included participation from off-island — the Usos Pickleball Club, the TOKOS Pickleball Club and Vita (from Texas).

The PAAS sends out “big faamalos to all its members and others for contributing and making our tournament a successful one.” They also thanked all their volunteer referees for their dedication.

And, last but not least, they sent out a big thank you to all of their sponsors: ASTCA, Hbmedia, VocTech gymnasium, Manu’a’s Store, Vertical Limit (Pres Stan & Malia), Bro Afa & Lupe Roberts, and Bro Tino & Aati Mao.

The tournament comprised 10 categories and at its conclusion winners were awarded gold medals as follows:

Men’s Advance Doubles — Vita & Will

Women’s Advance Doubles — Teuila & Kima

Mixed Beginners Doubles — Francis & Ariel

Mixed Advance Doubles — Eric & Kim

Youth Mix Double — Tami & Sita

Mixed Intermediate Doubles — Tusi & Agalelei

Women’s Intermediate Doubles — Jez & Lydia

Men’s Intermediate Doubles — Junior & Rob

Youth Girls Doubles — Teresa & Ariel

Youth Boys Doubles — Ken & Kolten