Am Samoa’s Olympic sprinter training hard for this year’s Pacific Mini Games

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — One of American Samoa's two Olympians from last year's Paris Olympics is gearing up to represent the Territory in the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau scheduled for July.

At just 18 years old, sprinter Filomenaleonisa Iakopo's Olympic debut last year was a remarkable milestone in her athletics career, considering her youth, and a proud moment for American Samoa on the global stage.

After spending the Christmas holidays with her family, 18-year-old sprinter Filomenaleonisa Iakopo left the Territory last week. She confirmed to Samoa News that she has been training hard for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

"Preparing for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau is definitely not easy, but I have faith in my training and look forward to performing my best," she said. "Carrying the American Samoa flag is always an honor, and I’m extremely blessed to represent our island."

Filomenaleonisa is the eldest of five children born to Stanley and Priscilla Iakopo. She has four brothers. Her father is from Ili'ili and Malaeloa, and her mother, of Chamorro descent, is from Saipan, CNMI where she was born.

"It was surreal, to say the least!" she gushed. "Imagine coming from a tiny dot of an island in the Pacific, and suddenly, you're rubbing shoulders with the fastest women on the planet. I'm talking about legends like gold medalist Julien Alfred from St. Lucia, USA's Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson, and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce! It was truly an experience of a lifetime!"

Though she didn't advance beyond the initial heats of the 100-meter dash, Iakopo made her mark in local athletics history by setting a new women's national record for the 100 meters. She finished in 8th place with an official time of 12.78 seconds, ahead of Mariam Kareem of the United Arab Emirates who was the last to cross the finish line clocking in at 13.26 seconds.

She shared that her main goal was to break her record of 12.83 seconds, which she had set at the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Subsequently, she was able to achieve that and set a new national record of 12.78 seconds for American Samoa.

"That was the second time I had broken the local 100m national record," she stated. "Clocking in faster times can take years to achieve, but I managed to do it through commitment and hard work. I hope to improve my time at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

"I hold immense pride in representing American Samoa, and it is my duty to always give my best. My goal is to consistently break the National Record and clock in faster times, but medaling for American Samoa is a dream I dearly wish to accomplish."

After the Paris Olympics, Filomenaleonisa and her mother traveled to Waco, Texas, where she enrolled at Baylor University, majoring in Neuroscience on a full sports scholarship. She shared that she tried out for the BU track and field team and was selected.

"At first, juggling my studies and athletics training at Baylor University was difficult, but eventually, I learned how to manage my time and ensure productivity with schoolwork and studying during my free time," she said. "I try my best not to stress about training while studying and vice versa. I put my full effort into whatever I'm doing at the moment, whether it's training or studying."

When asked about her future goals, she replied, "Academically, my goals are to maintain a high GPA, earn my bachelor's degree, and then attend medical school in hopes of becoming a veterinarian. In sports, I aspire to be the first athlete to bring a medal for American Samoa in sprinting. I am very grateful for every opportunity I receive to represent American Samoa and will always give my all."

While on the island, she accompanied her parents on a courtesy visit to Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean at his office.

"It was an honor to meet President Tuaolo, and I was humbled to receive praise and commendation from him," the Olympian stated. "When I wear my country's colors, I stand tall with pride and humility because I embody the people of American Samoa, connecting deeply with the spirit of our land and honoring my ancestors as well as the promise of future generations."

President Tuaolo officially recognized Filomenaleonisa's participation in the Paris Olympics representing American Samoa during Fono proceedings. This recognition took place during a Senate hearing in September last year on issues concerning the LBJ management, in which Stanley appeared as a witness in his capacity as the LBJ Human Resources Director.

After commenting on the issues under discussion, the Senate President asked Stanley if it was his daughter who had competed in the Olympics. Stanley confirmed this in the affirmative. Tuaolo then expressed his gratitude for her efforts and shared his feelings of pride at seeing her waving the American Samoa flag in Paris.

Filomenaleonisa Iakopo (in lane 3) during the heats of the 100-meter dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics. [photo: Barry Markowitz]

During another hearing that month, in which top officials of the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC) testified, Senator Togiola T.A. Tulafono raised concerns about the number of sports officials attending the Olympics track and field event to cheer for just one athlete.

"Maybe in the next Olympics, the number of athletes representing American Samoa will increase to six or more, rather than having a 40-member delegation on an all-expenses-paid trip to cheer for just one athlete competing under our flag,” Togiola said sarcastically. “It was a disgrace for our people to see so many so-called local sports officials enjoying themselves in France, cheering for just one athlete!”

The other Olympian in last year's Paris Olympics is swimmer Micah Masei, who won two medals (silver and bronze) in the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands. It has not been confirmed if he will be available to represent American Samoa in the Palau Mini Games in July.