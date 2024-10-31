All four teams from Samoa vie in finals for Am Samoa’s Moso'oi Int’l Volleyball Tournament

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — After a week of intense competition among 29 teams, including four from Samoa, the grand finale of the American Samoa Annual Moso'oi International Volleyball Tournament 2024 last Saturday culminated in a fierce showdown between the Laumua o Tumua and Mikasa teams, both from the independent state.

The other two Samoan teams were the Savai'i Warriors and the favorites, Fagali'i, who triumphed in this year's American Samoa Flag Day Volleyball Tournament.

The 29 teams were divided into four pools, with pool play taking place from October 19th-26th. In last Saturday's playoffs, all four teams from Samoa advanced to the quarterfinals, facing off against each other. The local teams included USO A, TBD, Fagaloa, and defending champions Laumuatasi A.

Fagaloa ended Laumuatasi A's hopes of defending their title in the first quarterfinal match. Mikasa defeated the Savai'i Warriors, USO A proved too strong for TBD, and Fagali'i's hopes of repeating their Flag Day tourney triumph from April were dashed by a determined Laumua o Tumua team in the last quarterfinal.

In the semifinals, Fagaloa faced off against Laumua o Tumua, while Mikasa clashed with USO A, each vying for a spot in the grand finale. The tension was palpable as all teams fought fiercely to secure their place in the championship match.

First runner-up of the American Samoa Annual Moso'oi International Volleyball Tournament 2024 last Saturday, Mikasa from Samoa after losing to champions Laumua o Tumua. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

In the end, both local teams were overpowered by the strength and resolve of their opponents from Samoa. The Samoan teams showcased their prowess and determination, securing their spots in the grand finale.

The competition was fierce from the start, with spikers from both teams launching powerful aerial attacks that thrilled fans and spectators alike. The tit-for-tat exchanges continued as spikers and blockers clashed relentlessly.

Gradually, the momentum shifted to the fired-up Laumua o Tumua team, which performed cohesively like a well-oiled machine, with each member covering for the other. Their efforts were ultimately rewarded when they won the first set.

Mikasa made desperate attempts to get back into the game in the second set, but Laumua o Tumua capitalized on their momentum from the first set. With their confidence soaring, they went on to win the second set and clinch the championship title.

Laumua o Tumua team manager Maualaivao Fatu Banse was ecstatic with their win and praised his team's commitment and determination to clinch the championship.

"I have been very strict with them since we arrived, and they have remained disciplined both on and off the court," Mauala said. "So tonight, I will let them celebrate their win because they deserve it."

In the Under 19 category, 4-Kona from Fagaima defeated Aoloau in the semifinals, while Taumafai eliminated Laumuatasi. The U-19 final between 4-Kona and Taumafai was another thrilling match. Starting with a bang, 4-Kona proved to be the stronger team, taking the first set. Unfortunately for Taumafai, they couldn't rekindle their initial energy and lost in two straight sets.

The 4-Kona team from Fagaima, Tafuna, champions of the American Samoa Annual Moso'oi International Volleyball Tournament 2024 Under 19 Division after defeating Taumafai in the grand final last Saturday.

[photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

4-Kona coach Simon Faiai commended his team for their outstanding performance and conduct both on and off the court. He highlighted that the team is composed of youth residing in the Fagaima, Tafuna area. The idea behind forming an U-19 team was to develop and nurture the talent of the young people in their area and to keep them away from drugs and alcohol.

"These young players have a lot of potential, and by exposing them to competitions like this, they gain valuable experience and hone their skills," Coach Faiai said. "This will help them perform well in school competitions, giving them a better chance of securing athletic scholarships for higher education."

The promising talent showcased in the U-19 games will no doubt bolster American Samoa's bid for volleyball supremacy in next year's Pacific Mini Games in Palau. According to American Samoa Volleyball Association (ASVBA) Vice President Davina Ualesi, one of the rules for next year's Mini Games stipulates that at least four members of all competing teams must be under 19 years of age.

Ualesi emphasized that developing junior volleyball players has been a top priority for their association. Earlier this year, ASVBA coordinated an island-wide U-19 tournament to foster young talent.

While the champions of the Men's Open and U-19 Divisions secured their victories in two straight sets, the Women's Open Division grand final between Taumafai and Sideout was a thrilling nail-biter. The match remained intensely competitive right up to the final point, with both teams locked at 14-all. This electrifying showdown kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Sideout clinched the first set with brilliant coordination by their setter and powerful spikes. Not to be outdone, Taumafai rallied fiercely, winning the second set and pushing the game into an exhilarating third-set decider. The tension was palpable as both teams fought tooth and nail for the championship.

The third set was action-packed, with points going back and forth until Sideout managed to pull ahead to lead 14-12. Taumafai coach Kanesa Afatia urged her players to stay calm and focused, which they did, drawing level with their opponents at match point. The air was thick with suspense as the Taumafai server prepared for the final play of the match.

As fate would have it, Sideout could not return the serve, which hit the net and miraculously dropped into their half of the court. Their spikers stood helplessly, unable to return it in time. The Taumafai players and supporters erupted in ecstasy, seizing victory from their opponents' grasp in a thrilling last-gasp effort.

Coach Afatia praised her team for their resilience and perseverance in the game's final moments when they were down by two points while their opponents were at match point. She described those crucial two points and the dramatic last serve that secured their victory as nothing short of a miracle.

She emphasized that it speaks volumes about what any team can achieve when they focus and believe in themselves.

The Taumafai women's team in action during their thrilling game with the Sideout for the championship title of the Women's Open Division of the American Samoa Annual Moso'oi International Volleyball Tournament 2024 last Saturday. Taumafai won the third deciding set to grab this year's title. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

"Things weren't looking good in the final moments of the game and I could tell they were very discouraged," Coach Afatia said. "But I urged them to focus and give it their all. And they grabbed the championship in three straight points!"

After the games, all the teams gathered at the Beach Volleyball compound in Ottoville for the prize-giving ceremony. It was a time to celebrate their hard work and achievements, with trophies and accolades handed out amidst a festive atmosphere. The event capped off an intense week of competition and camaraderie.

The captain of the Taumafai Women's team receiving the championship trophy of the American Samoa Annual Moso'oi International Volleyball Tournament 2024 and $1,000 cash prize during the prize-giving ceremony last Saturday at the Beach Volleyball compound in Ottoville. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

Women's Open Division:

1st Place: Taumafai - Trophy + $1,000

2nd Place: Sideout - Trophy + $700

3rd Place: Tausala Gold - Trophy + $500

MVP - Kailani Afatia of Taumafai

Under 19 Division:

1st Place: 4-Kona - Trophy + $700

2nd Place: Laumuatasi - Trophy + $500

3rd Place: Taumafai - Trophy + $300

MVP - Junior Lualeaga of 4-Kona

Men's Open Division:

1st. Laumua o Tumua - Trophy + $2,000

2nd Place - Mikasa - Trophy + $1,500

3rd Place: Fagaloa - Trophy + $1,000

MVP - sam of Laumua o Tumua

Vice President of the American Samoa Volleyball Association (ASVBA), Davina Ualesi, acknowledged the logistical challenges faced during the tournament that necessitated some minor changes to their original plans.

However, she expressed gratitude for the assistance they received from many individuals, organizations, businesses, and government agencies, which contributed to the tournament's success.

"We would like to acknowledge the Director and staff of the Department of Youth and Women's Affairs (DYWA) for the use of the venue, Mrs. Leiataua Laufasa Solaita for her generous support, and Le Roadside and Skyview for assisting us with our last-minute requests," stated VP Ualesi.

"We are also grateful to our President, Ben Sauvao, for sponsoring our trophies, and to all the local and traveling teams and their respective coaches for being a part of this year's Moso'oi International Tournament. We look forward to hosting next year's Flag Day Tournament in April, God willing, and hope to compete in the Samoa Independence Tournament in June."