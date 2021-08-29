30th Shriners Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament fun-filled for all

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Shriners hosted its’ 30th Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 28th.

Proceeds of the fundraiser go towards the transportation cost of sending children off island for needed medical treatment, according to event organizer and Shriner, Taotasi Archie Soliai.

“The Shrine Club has been doing this annual fundraiser for 3 decades now, and all proceeds are used for this transportation cost. Once the child patient arrives at the Shriners hospital, all medical costs are free and taken care of by the Shriners,” Soliai said.

He added, “There have been thousands of children that have benefitted from the Shriners hospital care for decades, and this fundraiser helps pay for kids that need orthopedic care and/ or burn treatment.”

For members of the public that don’t play golf but would like to contribute to the event, there was also a raffle.

Prizes for the raffle have been donated by generous sponsors such as Neil’s ACE Home Center, Hawaiian Airlines, Tool Shop, Sepp’s Discount Furniture, SOPAC, Bluesky and the American Samoa Telecommunication Authority (ASTCA).

The major sponsor for the fundraiser is GHC Reid & Co, exclusive distributor for Coca-Cola and Vailima in American Samoa.

According to Mr. Soliai, this will be a fun-filled event and the Shriners thanks members of the public, the business community and families with children that were treated at the Shriners hospital for coming out and support this worthy cause.

“The Shriners motto is ‘No Child Should Have to Walk Alone’ and we encourage everyone to help our children in this effort,” Soliai concluded.

For questions and more information regarding the Shriners fundraised, please call (684) 258-2770.