Samoa police carry out drug raid in Savai’i initially arresting 15 people

Apia, SAMOA (December 12, 2026) — A series of coordinated drug raids carried out by the Samoa Police in Savai‘i last Thursday led to the arrest of 15 individuals—11 men and four women—and confirmed the troubling spread of methamphetamine to the Big Island.

The number was later reduced to 12 after three individuals—two men and one woman—initially detained on suspicion of possessing and distributing methamphetamine were released following questioning, as evidence of their alleged involvement could not be substantiated.

Of the twelve individuals now in police custody at Tanumalala Prison, one is a 15‑year‑old. Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga confirmed to local media that this marks the second minor arrested during recent drug raids, with both 15‑year‑olds to be charged as adults due to the seriousness of the offences.

The Prime Minister of Samoa, Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt, has declared war against drug traffickers and the Samoa Police have reiterated the zero-tolerance approach to removing drugs from the streets of Samoa.

“This is a sensitive issue to government because innocent young lives are at stake, and our children are now affected,” said Laaulialemalietoa.

He emphasized that dirty money and the barrel of a gun are the only things awaiting the future of Samoa’s youth if the prevalent drug problem is not tackled and brought under control.

The raids in Savai‘i were conducted across several villages, including Maota, Salelologa, and Fa‘ala Palauli. Police arrested three women and nine men, ranging in age from 15 to 50.

According to Leiataua, all of those arrested are unemployed, yet were found to possess assets inconsistent with their reported financial circumstances.

During the operation, police confiscated methamphetamine, marijuana plants, pre‑rolled marijuana joints wrapped in foil, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, along with more than $5,000 tala in cash.

The Acting Police Commissioner revealed that marijuana has historically been the primary illicit drug uncovered during raids in Savai‘i. However, last week’s arrests confirm that the methamphetamine epidemic has now spread to the Big Island.

The Samoa Police crackdown on illicit drugs prompted a series of busts in the lead‑up to Christmas, while targeted Customs operations successfully intercepted more than 10 kilograms of methamphetamine — preventing what authorities say would have fueled widespread drug activity during the holiday period.

Leiataua further confirmed that more than 50 individuals were arrested during these drug busts and are now being held at Tanumalala Prison as part of Samoa’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs. He noted this is the first time such a large number of alleged drug offenders have been placed under custody at one time.

Social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions after police posted mugshots and details of those arrested.

Some users praised the move, saying that publicizing offenders’ photos and personal information helps communities remain vigilant and protect their loved ones, particularly younger generations.

Others, however, raised concerns about potential human rights violations, noting that the charges against those named have not yet been proven in court.

Others, including several matai, voiced concern that the reputations of their villages had been unfairly tarnished by detainees who claimed to be from their communities. They argued that some of these individuals were merely renting in the villages and had no genuine family ties or ancestral connection.

Ten of the more than 50 suspects whose identities were publicized by police are said to be from Moata‘a, and the village council has resolved to banish them if they are found guilty in court.

Member of Parliament for Vaimauga No. 2 and matai of Moata‘a, Lenata‘i Victor Tamapua, explained that a special village committee has reviewed the matter and determined that some of the suspects are not genuine members of the community.

“The village knows that there are people renting in Moata‘a, and some of them have no family connection here,” he said.

In response, Police clarified in an official statement that publishing photographs and details of drug suspects is both a necessary measure for public protection and a critical tool for deterrence.

“This practice is consistent with our statutory functions, which mandate the Police to maintain law and order, protect life and property, and prevent, detect, and investigate crimes throughout Samoa,” the statement read.

Authorities noted that the drug landscape in 2026 continues to pose evolving risks to young people, with incidents already recorded among school‑aged children.

“By publicizing offender information, we allow parents, guardians, and educators to remain vigilant,” the statement added. “This transparency is vital in identifying individuals who may pose a threat to our most vulnerable populations.”

The Samoa Police Prisons and Corrections Service emphasized its commitment to responsible and lawful communication, ensuring that all publications comply with legal requirements —including the protection of minors and the integrity of ongoing court processes.

Police acknowledged that they had initially published the details and photograph of a 15‑year‑old arrested during a raid, but the image was later removed after it was found to violate the Young Offenders Act.

The Young Offenders Act 2007 is Samoa’s key juvenile justice law. It establishes the Youth Court, sets out rights and protections for minors, and provides alternatives to detention such as probation, warnings, and community service. Importantly, it prohibits publishing identifying details of minors and ensures proceedings are closed to the public to protect young people’s privacy.