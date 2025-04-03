Young Pacific Leaders unite at Tiaki Moana 2025 for ocean conservation

Papeete, TAHITI — From March 24 to 27, 2025, the Tiaki Moana Summit & Workshop convened 42 Young Pacific Leaders (YPLs) from 25 island nations, fostering collaboration on marine conservation initiatives. This "unconference" format allowed participants to propose and lead sessions on topics pertinent to their communities.​

The summit commenced with an address by French Polynesia's President, Moetai Brotherson, who emphasized the significance of "Tiaki Moana," translating to both "guardian" and "hope." He highlighted the collective responsibility of Pacific nations to protect their shared ocean heritage. ​

Among the distinguished speakers were representatives from the U.S. Department of State Young Pacific Leaders Program, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), and the Blue Cradle Foundation. These organizations played pivotal roles in orchestrating the event, aiming to advance Marine Other Effective Conservation Measures (OECMs) in the Pacific region. ​

Alphina Liusamoa, a sea turtle biologist from Ta'ū, Manu'a in American Samoa, represented the Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources. Reflecting on the summit, Liusamoa stated, "​This conference really was eye-opening. Because it was an unconference, we were able to submit and present on topics that we, as Young Pacific Leaders, felt needed to be addressed." She led a session titled "Wildlife Conservation and Management Plans in Community: Science vs. Politics vs. Culture," delving into the complexities of integrating scientific research with cultural practices and political frameworks.​

Another notable participant was Dr. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, Executive Director of the American Samoa Resilience Office (ASRO) and founder of Finafinau. On the first day, Dr. Suluai-Mahuka was among four YPLs invited to conclude the day's sessions with reflections envisioning the state of ocean conservation in 2035, inspired by the initiatives of Tiaki Moana 2025. In this address, Dr. Suluai-Mahuka emphasized, "​The ocean has always been more than a resource—it is our identity, our beginning, and our future. By transcending geopolitical boundaries and uniting as one Pasifika people, the ripples of change in our communities can become an unstoppable tidal wave of resilience."​

On the second day, Dr. Suluai-Mahuka conducted a session titled "Finafinau: Resilience within our Young People," focusing on fostering environmental stewardship through youth leadership. This presentation underscored the synergy between Dr. Suluai-Mahuka's roles at ASRO and Finafinau in promoting community resilience and environmental advocacy.​

The summit's agenda also included a day trip to Raiatea, known as "faraway heaven." Historically regarded as the cradle of Polynesian civilization, Raiatea is believed to be the starting point for Polynesian migrations to Hawaii and New Zealand. Participants visited the Taputapuātea marae, a UNESCO World Heritage site, deepening their understanding of ancestral navigation and cultural ties to the ocean. ​

The Tiaki Moana 2025 summit served as a precursor to the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) scheduled for June in Nice, France. Insights and commitments from the summit are expected to contribute significantly to global discussions on marine conservation.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Suluai-Mahuka shared, "​Engaging with fellow Pacific leaders at Tiaki Moana has reinforced the importance of unity in our conservation efforts. The knowledge and connections gained here will undoubtedly enhance our initiatives in American Samoa, empowering our youth to lead with resilience and cultural pride."​

Turtle biologist, Liusamoa echoed this sentiment, noting that the collaborative environment provided practical strategies and a supportive network to address the challenges of wildlife conservation in her community.​

As these leaders return to their respective islands, the spirit of Tiaki Moana 2025 continues to inspire a collective commitment to safeguarding the Pacific Ocean for generations to come.​