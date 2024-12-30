Work to salvage HMNZS Manawanui underway

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A recent update from the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF) confirms the arrival of the salvage barge off the south-west coast of Upolu, Samoa for the sunken HMNZS Manawanui.

Commodore Andrew Brown, NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, provided insights into the operation’s progress: “Being able to lay the anchors and underwater installations is an important step forward and brings closer the goal of removing fuel and other pollutants from the ship.”

The barge, equipped with a large crane, anchoring and mooring equipment, specialist dive gear, and “tank-tainers” for storing recovered pollutants, is central to the operation. Commodore Brown explained the importance of the underwater installations, saying, “The underwater installations are critical to securing the barge in place in a range of sea states.”

He also highlighted the environmental sensitivity of the operation: “We know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the south-west coast of Upolu. As always, progress is dependent on sea and weather conditions.”

To minimize the operation’s ecological footprint, the salvors’ anchoring plan was designed to have minimal impact on the reef and seabed. Commodore Brown explained that the process of installing anchors and underwater equipment would take several days. Once completed, the barge will be securely moored above the Manawanui, enabling the commencement of the fuel extraction process.

“Once the barge is securely moored above Manawanui, the fuel extraction process will begin. It’s a day we’ve been looking forward to after months of planning,” said Commodore Brown. Despite the complexity and technical challenges, he assured that New Zealand remains steadfast in its commitment: “While this response is complex and technical, New Zealand is committed to doing the right thing.”

Commodore Brown said that six anchors are in position.

"Weather permitting, the salver will continue laying underwater installations which will connect the surface mooring lines to the barge. One the barge is safely over the Manawanui and safely securely in place, the salver will begin fuel extraction."

An interim report into the disaster has determined the cause of the grounding was human error.

In addition, the Samoa Minister for Works, Transport, and Infrastructure, Olo Fiti Va'ai, has officially declared a prohibited area around the site where the HMNZS Manawanui sank as salvors begin the critical fuel extraction operations.

In the notice, Minister Olo Fiti Va'ai emphasized the gravity of the situation: “No person, vessels, or aircraft (manned or unmanned) are allowed to be present on or above the sea (less than 500ft above Sea level) within the two-kilometre radius of the HMNZS Manawanui.”

The restricted area extends outside the reef limits surrounding the wreckage, ensuring a comprehensive safety buffer zone during the operation.

The Minister outlined the rationale for the prohibition: “In assessing the potential danger to life, property, and the environment, and pursuant to Section 177 of the Samoa Shipping Act 1998, I, Olo Fiti Va'ai, Minister for Works, Transport and Infrastructure hereby declare the Safety Buffer Zone of 2km radius, outside of the reef limit, surrounding the wreckage of the New Zealand navy ship HMNZS Manawanui a ‘Prohibited Area’ while the Salvor’s Fuel Extraction Operation is in place.”

The prohibition will remain in effect until the completion of fuel extraction operations. The notice clarified that only authorized personnel are permitted within the restricted zone: “This prohibition is to ensure the safety of everyone and only authorized personnel are allowed in this Prohibited Area.”