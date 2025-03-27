WestPac fishing council flags economic burdens of electronic monitoring

HONOLULU — At the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council meeting yesterday, discussions on electronic monitoring (EM) in longline fisheries in Hawai‘i and American Samoa focused on cost allocation, funding strategies and economic viability.

The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) confirmed it will cover $4 million in upfront EM program costs, separate from the estimated $2.4 million in annual expenses. This contrasts with the $7 million spent annually on the human observer program. While NMFS will fund server replacements and data storage, industry could be responsible for replacing EM systems at $10,000 per vessel every three years.

American Samoa Vice Chair Archie Soliai questioned whether NMFS would commit to cost-sharing beyond three years. Council Executive Director Kitty Simonds urged NMFS to seek funding from NOAA Headquarters, arguing that federally mandated monitoring costs should not fall on industry. “If the federal government requires monitoring under the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, it needs to pay for it, regardless of whether the Council initiates its implementation,” Simonds stated. “We have been suggesting EM since 2002.”

The Council’s Advisory Panel (AP) vice chairs also highlighted the financial strain on the fleets. Nate Ilaoa (American Samoa) said, "It’s not an exaggeration to say we could face total economic collapse in American Samoa. The fleet ensures our seat at management bodies like the Council and tuna commission." The AP supported reconsidering regulations to help sustain the industry.

Gil Kuali‘i (Hawai‘i) noted the industry prefers EM over observers. “If EM is the gold standard, this is a win for everyone. Our island fisheries are not subsidized, and the fleet shouldn’t be absorbing these costs. EM is more cost-effective.”

Following deliberations, the Council decided that NMFS should cover all EM costs, including administrative and sampling expenses, emphasizing that EM is intended to monitor protected species interactions, particularly as human observer coverage declines. The Council requested analyses on how different ways to implement an EM program could reduce regulatory and financial burdens.

American Samoa members called for support from the federal government for the territory’s longline fishing industry. Vice Chair Soliai pointed to restrictive federal policies limiting fleet growth and commercial fishing access, calling for congressional action to address these barriers. Council members also discussed disaster relief options under the Magnuson-Stevens Act, citing declining catch rates, rising costs and foreign fishing pressure. “We don’t want to give our fish to the Chinese just to buy it back from them,” said Council Chair Will Sword, raising concerns about unregulated foreign activity in U.S. federal waters.

ACTION ITEM OUTCOMES

 The Council recommended a U.S. catch limit of 393.4 metric tons of striped marlin for 2025–2027 in the Pacific Ocean, with a 381.5 metric ton retention limit for Hawai‘i longline vessels. Catch limits for 2026 and 2027 may be adjusted if the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission modifies the U.S. catch limit.

 The Council recommended setting an annual catch limit of 401,020 pounds for uku (gray jobfish/blue-green snapper) caught in the main Hawaiian Islands (MHI) from 2026 to 2029, with a 36% risk of overfishing. As an accountability measure (AM), the Council recommended implementing a post-season adjustment, reducing the following year’s quota if the three-year average catch exceeds the limit.

 For MHI deepwater shrimp and precious corals, the Council recommended keeping current catch limits in place through 2028 (see table). These fisheries have low harvest levels. The 2022-2023 average catch for deepwater shrimp was 19,287 pounds. The associated post-season AM is similar to the one for uku.

The Council meeting continues, with a status update on national marine sanctuaries in the Western Pacific region, a report on fishing community meetings in the Mariana Islands and Big Island of Hawai‘i, and fishing initiatives in Guam and the CNMI.