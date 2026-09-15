WestPac to discuss fishing access at September meeting

HONOLULU — The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council will meet Sept. 15–17, 2026, to consider several fishery management actions affecting American Samoa, Hawai‘i and the broader Western Pacific. These actions include fishing access around Muliāva (Rose Atoll), regulations for reopened fisheries in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (NWHI) and changes affecting longline fisheries.

The meeting follows recommendations this week from the Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee (SSC). Members will consider the SSC’s advice along with those from advisory groups, agencies, fishermen and the public before deciding what actions to advance.

A key decision will be final action on the Large Vessel Prohibited Area (LVPA) around Muliāva in American Samoa. In March, the Council recommended removing commercial fishing prohibitions from 12 to 50 nautical miles (nm) around Muliāva, and President Trump’s June proclamation restored fishing in those monument waters. However, separate LVPA regulations within the Council’s Pacific Pelagic Fishery Ecosystem Plan still restrict vessels 50 feet and longer from fishing within 50 nm of Muliāva.

The Council will consider whether to maintain the current LVPA, exempt American Samoa longline vessels in the 12- to 50-nm area or reduce the LVPA around Muliāva to 12 nm.

The Council may also take initial action on fishing regulations for the NWHI as commercial fishing opportunities are restored through presidential proclamation. Existing regulations include permitting, monitoring and reporting requirements, vessel and gear restrictions and other management measures developed before the fishery was closed in 2010. The Council will consider whether those regulations should remain in place, be revised or be supplemented with additional measures. The Council may also recommend fishing regulations for the Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Sanctuary through a separate sanctuary process.

Several potential regulatory changes affecting the Hawai‘i and American Samoa longline fisheries are also on the agenda. The Council will consider changes to sea turtle measures in the Hawai‘i and American Samoa longline fisheries and whether to remove the swordfish retention limit in the Hawai‘i deep-set longline fishery. The SSC this week found no scientific basis to retain the swordfish retention limit and identified additional analyses needed to inform potential changes to other longline sea turtle measures.

Another initial action will address annual catch limits for managed American Samoa bottomfish species for 2027–2030. The Council will review updated stock assessment information and SSC recommendations and consider multi-year harvest limits and accountability measures for the fishery.

Deep-sea mining will also be discussed as NOAA consults with the Council on proposed exploration activities in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and other Pacific high seas waters. The Council may provide comments and recommendations on the proposed activities and their potential effects on fisheries and fishery resources.

Other agenda items include electronic monitoring implementation for Hawai‘i and American Samoa longline fisheries; international tuna management issues for bigeye tuna and South Pacific albacore; science and research priorities, including the main Hawaiian Islands deep-seven bottomfish assessment and revisions to the Council’s management-related uncertainty determination process; Inflation Reduction Act project updates; and regional sea turtle recovery activities.

The 208th Council meeting is open to the public, with opportunities for public comment and participation online or from host sites at the Council offices throughout the region.

How to Join

In Person: (Host Sites)

Council Office, 1164 Bishop Street, Suite 1400, Honolulu, Hawaii

Tedi of Samoa Building Suite 208B, Fagatogo Village, American Samoa

Cliff Pointe, 304 W. O'Brien Drive, Hagatna, Guam

BRI Building Suite 205, Kopa Di Oru St. Garapan, Saipan, CNMI

Online: Via Webex: https://tinyurl.com/208CouncilMtg, Event password: CM208mtg

Agenda & Documents: www.wpcouncil.org/event/208th-council-meeting

