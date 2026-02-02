Virtual panel will examine the realities of territorial status

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Following recent public comments by President Trump suggesting Greenland could become a future U.S. territory, questions have resurfaced about what territorial status actually means in practice. While often framed as symbolic or strategic, U.S. territorial status has real and lasting consequences for political rights, self-determination, environmental governance, and everyday life for millions of people.

This week, Right to Democracy will host a virtual conversation bringing together experts and leaders from U.S. territories to examine what Greenlanders — and every American – should know about being a U.S. territory and what people in U.S. territories can learn from Greenland’s relationship with Denmark. The discussion will explore the democratic, economic, environmental, and military implications of territorial governance, grounded in lived experience.

Panelists include:

Guam - Robert Underwood, former Guam Delegate, Chair, Pacific Center for Island Security

Puerto Rico - Eva Prados, Comisión Ciudadana para la Auditoría Integral del Crédito Público

American Samoa - Charles Ala’ilima, American Samoan Attorney

U.S. Virgin Islands - Hadiya Sewer, Environment & Democracy Fellow

Northern Mariana Islands - Sheila Babauta, Chair, Friends of the Mariana Trench, Environment & Democracy Fellow

The conversation will be moderated by Neil Weare, Co-Director of Right to Democracy.

The Virtual Panel Will Take Place:

Thursday, February 5th at 5:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm AST, 11:00 am SST (American Samoa)

Friday, February 6th at 8:00 am ChST (Guam / Northern Mariana Islands)

Attendees who wish to join may register for free at : https://us02web.zoom. us/webinar/register/WN_gGZYVaw3R_iFSpgkf2SEMw#/registration

Right to Democracy in a nonprofit organization that works to advance democracy, equity, and self-determination across U.S. territories without taking a position on status outcomes