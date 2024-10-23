Vaping in public schools a growing concern in CNMI

Saipan,CNMI — The rise in student vaping is a pervasive issue confronting most public schools in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a recent Public School System Citizen Centric Report.

Despite numerous warnings and the organization of student-parent conferences, the problem of public school students using e-cigarettes persists, due to difficulty of detecting students in the act, compounded by the increasingly discreet design of vaping devices.

The report said vaping or e-cigarette devices often resemble ordinary items such as ink pens, making identification even more complex.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), youth use e-cigarettes, or vapes, more than any other tobacco product in America.

"No tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are safe, especially for children, teens, and young adults," the CDC said.

"Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Nicotine can harm the parts of an adolescent's brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control."

The CDC also said e-cigarette marketing, the availability of flavored products, social influences, and the effects of nicotine can influence youth to start or continue vaping.

It also said a recent study noted most middle and high school students who vape want to quit.

"Many people have an important role in protecting youth from vaping, including parents and caregivers, educators and school administrators, health care providers, and community partners.

"States and local communities can implement evidence-based policies, programs, and services to reduce youth vaping."

Nearby Guam introduced proposed legislation to ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarette liquid in January, in an attempt to tackle what is seen as a youth vaping "emergency" but a vape store there said there is no evidence it would work.

Palau outlawed vapes completely in March 2023 after President Surangel Whipps Jr signed a law for "a total ban on the import, advertising, sale, and use of e-cigarettes".

In Aotearoa New Zealand, legislation is before Select Committee would impose visibility restrictions on retailers outside specialist vape retailers, including dairies (convenience stores) and petrol stations.

In New Zealand's South Island, a Canterbury high school said last month vaping use has gone down significantly since vaping sensors were installed a year ago].

In the Cook Islands, the Tobacco Control Amendment Bill 2024 passed its third reading in Parliament in May this year, with most members of parliament supporting it.

The Act included banning imitation tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, and raising the smoking age from 18 to 21.

In July, Australia became the first country to restrict vape sales to pharmacies.