Vanuatu launches plan to build a tuna cannery
Tue, 02/21/2023 - 7:58am
Source: RNZ Pacific
Port Vila, VANUATU — Vanuatu's Minister of Agriculture says a small cannery will be built this year for the tuna market.
For years the Vanuatu Government has been planning the establishment of a processing plant for its company Sino-Van.
Sino-Van is a joint-venture between the Vanuatu government, which owns 49 percent of the firm, and the Chinese National Fisheries Corporation
The plant will start by feeding its domestic demand until it secures a greater market for international exports.
The facility will be established on land owned by Sino-Van.