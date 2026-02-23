U.S. State Department to host Pacific summit

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Hawaii, Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa from February 22 to March 2, 2026. Deputy Secretary Landau and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), will co-host The Pacific Agenda: Investment, Security, and Shared Prosperity Summit at the East-West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

At the Summit, the Deputy Secretary will meet with leaders from the Pacific Islands and U.S. business executives to encourage American investment in the Pacific Islands. He will also meet with like-minded partners and allies to coordinate regional investment efforts.

This summit advances America First priorities by promoting commercial diplomacy, strengthening U.S. partnerships with Pacific Island countries and territories, and expanding collaboration in critical industries.

Following the summit, the Deputy Secretary will travel to the South Pacific for official meetings in Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa. During his trip, he will highlight commercial initiatives and reaffirm the strong and enduring ties between the United States and Pacific island nations, including through meetings with traditional leaders.

(Source: U.S. Dept. of State press release)