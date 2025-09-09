U.S. House passes Hawaii rep's PARTNER Act

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Representative Ed Case (Hawai‘i – First) announced that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan foreign policy measure that included a provision of his Pacific Partnership Act to strengthen ties between the United States and our partners in the Pacific.

H.R 4490, the PARTNER Act cosponsored by Case, passed the House onSeptember 2nd. It would extend diplomatic privileges and immunities and other benefits of official recognition to five international organizations: theAssociation for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN); Pacific Islands Forum (PIF); CaribbeanCommunity; and African Union.

The measure would formally authorize the organizations as public international organizations and allow them to operate independently, engage diplomatically and establish diplomatic missions in the United States, just as do foreign countries.

Inclusion of the PIF in the PARTNER Act arose from H.R. 3332, the Pacific Partnership Act introduced by Case to bolster U.S. engagement in the Pacific through a variety of initiatives including official recognition of the PIF. Case’s measure was cosponsored by 23 bipartisan colleagues, most of them fellow members of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus which Case cofounded in 2019 and co-chairs.

The Pacific Islands Forum brings the region together to address pressing issues and challenges, and foster collaboration and cooperation in the pursuit of shared goals.

Founded in 1971, it comprises 18 members:

Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Its vision is for a resilient Pacific region of peace, harmony, security, social inclusion and prosperity, that ensures all Pacific peoples can lead free, healthy and productive lives.

"To fully partner with our Pacific Islands ‘ohana in meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities of our times, from climate change to human and drug trafficking, economic sustainability, infrastructure and social development and the defense of sovereignty and democracy, we must accord full recognition and respect to the collective representation of the Pacific Islands, and that is the PIF”, said Case.

“I’m grateful that my House colleagues have supported this important step forward in fully addressing these challenges and opportunities with our partners and look forward to the PIF establishing an official diplomatic mission in our country.”

The PARTNER Act has been forwarded to the U.S. Senate, where it has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations for consideration.