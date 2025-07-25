U.S. House Committee passes Ocean Observation Bill

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is welcoming Natural Resources Committee passage this week of a bill, H.R. 2294, that she co-led as original cosponsor to reauthorize the Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) for the next five fiscal years with enhancements and updates.

“In American Samoa, quality ocean observations are important to future decisions and improvement along our coastlines. We depend on accurate data, such as wave measurements, for planning toward safety, storm readiness, flood prevention, and where we place developments and construction,” said Congresswoman Amata. “A buoy currently contributing ocean observations is specially named in memory of former Port Director Chris King, a longtime public servant in American Samoa.”

This bill was introduced in March by a bipartisan group of six Members: Rep. Aumua Amata (American Samoa), with sponsor Rep. Mike Ezell (R-MS), Rep. Bonamici (D-OR), Rep. Weber (R-TX), Rep. Dingell (D-MI), and Rep. Davis (D-IL). Next step is consideration by the full House.

The bill ensures continued support for critical ocean monitoring efforts that benefit and protect coastal communities, fisheries, maritime activities and commerce. It maintains congressionally authorized funding at $56 million, and boosts data integration efforts.

In all, the Committee passed a slate of 14 bills, including wildfire and forest preservation resources, response, and research, especially in the wake of the destructive Dragon Bravo Fire at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.