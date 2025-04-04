U.S. House Bipartisan bill introduced to clean up marine debris

WASHINGTON DC — U. S. House Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Uifa’atali Amata Coleman Radewagen (American Samoa-At Large), and James Moylan (Guam-At Large) introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday, this week to strengthen efforts to combat marine debris and protect the ocean Marine debris poses a significant threat to coastal economies, marine ecosystems, and wildlife.

The Save Our Seas (S.O.S.) 2.0 Amendments Act of 2025 builds upon the success of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act—the most comprehensive marine debris legislation ever passed by Congress—and provides greater flexibility to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to work with other stakeholders in marine debris prevention and removal efforts.

“We all must work together to keep our ocean free from marine debris,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “I’m pleased to join my colleagues and fellow Oceans Caucus members Rep. Radewagen and Rep. Moylan in introducing this bipartisan legislation that will strengthen the Marine Debris Foundation’s critical work and better support projects to clean up and prevent marine debris.”

“In American Samoa, the ocean is the source of our islands’ beauty, our livelihoods, our recreation, and our future,” said Congresswoman Aumua Amata. “I’m delighted to support ocean conservation and this good bipartisan legislation, which reauthorizes the Marine Debris Program, and builds on successes that are underway. Thank you especially to Rep. Bonamici for her leadership, my friend Rep. Moylan, and all those supporting these initiatives.”

“I am happy to support the S.O.S 2.0 Amendments Act and am grateful for Rep. Bonamici, and my good friend Rep. Radewagen, for their support on this important issue,” said Congressman James Moylan. “This bill will significantly enhance our ability to effectively prevent and address marine debris, both domestically and globally. Guam is surrounded by the beautiful waters of the Pacific Ocean, and I understand the importance of protecting our marine environment.

“The strengthening of the Marine Debris Foundation and the improvement of waste management and mitigation infrastructure will have a direct impact on safeguarding the oceans that are so vital to our island community. This legislation will not only benefit Guam but also contribute to the protection of oceans worldwide. I commend the efforts to enact these necessary measures and look forward to the positive impacts they will bring to our region and beyond.”

Specifically, the S.O.S. 2.0 Amendments Act will:

 Enhance the Marine Debris Foundation's Operations: Authorizes the Marine Debris Foundation to locate its principal office in the National Capital Region or a coastal shoreline community, providing flexibility to better address regional marine debris challenges;

 Improve Outreach: Mandates the development of best practices for conducting outreach to Tribes, promoting inclusive and effective engagement in marine debris prevention and removal efforts; and