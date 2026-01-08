US funded initiatives continue to strengthening education in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA (05 January, 2026) — Another U.S.-funded initiative aimed at strengthening education in the Independent State of Samoa is set to be officially handed over in the near future, marking a continued commitment to supporting students, schools, and communities across the nation.

The initiative features a significant bathroom construction and renovation project at Magiagi Primary School in the district of Vaimauga. The project is designed to meet the growing needs of both staff and students by modernizing and upgrading sanitation infrastructure, ensuring a healthier and more supportive learning environment.

Construction and renovation at Magiagi Primary School commenced in September 2025, under the Pacific Partnership 2025 program, with support from the U.S. Embassy and Samoa’s Ministry of Education.

Pacific Partnership 2025 (PP25) is an annual military-civilian mission aimed at strengthening partner nations’ ability to deliver essential services to civilian populations. It emphasises humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, public health, engineering, and capacity building. The Magiagi Primary School project is an example of how the programme supports resilient communities through practical infrastructure improvements.

The start of the project was highlighted by the visit of U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Daniel Tarapacki and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Tuaopepe Perenise Tinei. Their presence reflected the depth of bilateral cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing safety, public health, and community development.

Led by Lieutenant Jeffrey Moore, a dedicated team of 20 U.S. Navy engineers carried out extensive sanitation and bathroom restoration works. The project encompassed comprehensive plumbing upgrades, roof repairs, and the construction of a new toilet block. These improvements were designed to ensure long-term hygiene, durability, and usability—benefiting not only the school’s staff and students but also the wider Magiagi community.

“This project is more than building facilities; it’s about investing in the health, safety, and future of Magiagi Primary School and its surrounding community," Lieutenant Moore said. "By renovating existing infrastructure and adding a new block, we are ensuring reliable sanitation that supports learning and daily life for years to come.”

The project was successfully completed in December 2025 and was scheduled to be officially handed over before schools closed for the Christmas holidays.

However, tensions between the school committee and village chiefs over governance and management ultimately led to the closure of Magiagi Primary School. The chiefs asserted their traditional authority in overseeing school affairs, while the committee sought greater autonomy in administration.

According to reports, the immediate trigger for the dispute was disagreement over leftover construction materials—including timber, paint, and tools—following recent renovation works. This conflict not only highlighted deeper questions of authority and accountability but also disrupted the education of students and strained community relations.

As a result, students had to take their end-of-year exams at the Magiagi Methodist Church Hall, highlighting the disruption caused by the dispute.

In response, Ministry of Education & Culture CEO, Aeau Christopher Hazelman addressed the matter in a meeting attended by schools committee members, parents and teachers, and village chiefs. The meeting was broadcast on local TV and social media outlets.

Aeau reminded school committees that government assistance comes with conditions. Schools must follow Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) guidelines on governance and resource management.

He emphasized that the closure of Magiagi Primary School and relocation of exams to the Magiagi Methodist Church Hall was unacceptable, as it placed unnecessary stress on students.

Aeau stressed the importance of adhering to established protocol regarding authority within the school compound. He stressed that anyone seeking entry—regardless of their position or purpose—must first obtain approval from the school principal.

To illustrate this principle, he referred to his own family’s land in the village of Falealupo, which had been gifted for the relocation of the village primary school. He explained that this decision was made by his uncle, the late Aeau Taulupoo, who was both the former holder of the Aeau title and their family Sa‘o.

The Education CEO emphasized that even he, in his dual capacity as the current Aeau and family Sa‘o, or as the head of the Ministry of Education, would be required to seek the principal’s consent before entering the school compound. This, he noted, reflects the respect owed to the principal’s authority and the need to safeguard proper governance within educational institutions.

Aeau Christopher Hazelman's remarks highlighted the balance between traditional leadership and modern school governance, reinforcing the principal’s role as the central authority within the school environment.

The veteran educator who taught at Leone High School in American Samoa for approximately six years, from 1996 to 2002, made it clear that the Ministry of Education will not tolerate governance disputes that harm students. His intervention in the Magiagi controversy affirms the government’s push to enforce accountability, protect children’s education, and balance traditional authority with modern school governance.

Aeau stressed that failure to comply with the guidelines could result in the government closing the school entirely. The official handing-over ceremony for the Magiagi Primary School Renovations Project, undertaken under the Pacific Partnership 2025, is expected to take place at the commencement of the 2026 school year next month.