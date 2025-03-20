UPDATE: Woman charged in connection with adopted daughter’s death requests supervised release
Thu, 03/20/2025 - 8:17am
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — A Laie woman who has been charged in connection to the death of her 11-year-old adopted daughter is requesting supervised release.
Sina Pili, 39, is charged with manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, and persistent nonsupport in connection to the death of Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You.
She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In a new court filing, Pili’s legal team is asking for her supervised release, or for a judge to set bail on the terms that she would not be working with minors, and would be released to her husband.
A hearing is set for April 9, and her trial is scheduled for May 12.
