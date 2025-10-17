Unpaid overtime for kitchen staff leaves hundreds of patients at Samoa's main hospital without meals

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Hundreds of patients at Samoa's main hospital, the Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in the capital, Apia, went without meals after kitchen staff failed to show up for work in protest over unpaid wages.

The inpatient capacity of the national hospital is around 200 beds. According to local media reports, this is the first time such an incident has occurred.

Dr Tito Kamu, a senior doctor at the hospital, told TV1 Samoa that the hospital chefs did not show up for work on Thursday due to 11 weeks of unpaid overtime.

Patients admitted across all wards and the emergency unit did not receive any breakfast, he said.

Dr Kamu said kitchen staff at the hospital earned around WST$8,000 per year (approximately NZ$5000) — roughly WST$150 (NZ$92) per week.

The Samoa Observer reported that private companies had stepped in to provide meals for patients.

"By 6pm Thursday, a Ministry of Health van was seen delivering pre-packed meals to the hospital, assisted by staff members who helped unload the food," the report stated.

Tagaloa Dr Robert Thomsen, the country's acting director-general for health, confirmed that two catering companies had been called in to provide meals for patients, the newspaper reported.

According to Tagaloa, the issue regarding overtime pay arose due to "miscommunication".

"The issue has been resolved, and they will return to work tomorrow," he was quoted as saying by the Samoa Observer.