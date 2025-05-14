UNICEF names Moemoana Safa’ato’a Schwenke as a Pacific Ambassador

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In her role as a UNICEF Pacific Ambassador, Moemoana will use her platforms and community engagement to help raise awareness of children’s rights across the Pacific. This includes access to quality and inclusive education; health and nutrition services; water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities as well as protection from violence and abuse among other areas.

24-year-old Moemoana was crowned Miss Samoa in 2023 and then later also as Miss Pacific Islands in 2024. She is also a creative and performing arts practitioner and an avid siva afi (fire-knife dancing) performer. Moemoana, who refers to herself as a custodian of Pacific environment, culture, and people, is a dedicated advocate for children and youth with a particular interest in the effects of climate change on marginalized communities. She delivered a speech on climate change during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and attended COP28.

During her visit to Savai’i Island in Samoa, Moemoana met with children and families as well as health workers and teachers. She learned about the importance of quality health and nutrition services, especially for young children. In the Pacific, despite the good progress made in reducing child mortality over the past decades, not all children grow and develop to their full potential.

“During my time in Savai’i with UNICEF, I witnessed the strength of our communities, where health workers, schools, village leaders and families work together to protect the wellbeing of every child through immunization,” said Moemoana.

“In these remote parts of Samoa, care is rooted in culture, love, relationships and service. True progress happens when communities lead, supported by partnerships that listen, respect and empower. I remain committed to standing with our villages to ensure that no child is left behind.”

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit https://www.unicef.org/pacificislands/