Two new suspected cases of measles in Samoa, says Aiono

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Director General of Health Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma says there are two new suspected case of measles in the country.

But the initial suspected case has been ruled out after tests were returned from New Zealand.

Government newspaper Savali reported the Health Ministry is maintaining its strict surveillance and monitoring duties for a potential outbreak of measles in the wake of alerts from New Zealand and Australia.

During the 2019 measles outbreak 83 lives were lost, mostly young children.

The country's health sector has aggressively re-launched vaccination programs and authorities are aiming to increase coverage of the first Measles, Mumps and Rubella shot to 90 percent, and lift the second to 80 percent.