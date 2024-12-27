Two charged in Christmas eve raid in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — Two men from Afega are in custody and facing charges after 10 illegal power rifles were confiscated together with substantial cash following two separate police raids on Christmas Eve.

Hugo Fata, 38, and Fata Voi Selafi, 51, both of Afega, are the suspects in the police raid that swept through a business in Matautu and the village of Afega on Tuesday afternoon.

A boxer by profession and gold medalist in previous Pacific Games the 38-year-old was taken by Police from a business in Matautu.

He allegedly had $15,000 cash, utensils and a lot of zip-lock bags that Police suspect were used for drug activities.

Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said white powder residue was also found in some of the ziplock bags, which will be referred to the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS) for testing to verify the substance.

The second raid was in Afega where Hugo resides and a 51-year-old suspect was arrested at the discovery of 10 illegal and unregistered power rifles and a pistol.

The Commissioner confirmed Hugo is facing charges of possession of utensils and unlicensed firearms while his co-accused is facing charges of possession of unlawful firearms.

He added the men are in custody until their Court appearance in February when the Courts officially resume their operations.

Meanwhile, the police are also responding to a suspected suicide case involving a 39-year-old male in Lalomanu reported on Boxing Day.

An investigation is underway but for the Christmas holiday, Police Commissioner said it was a very quiet and peaceful period.

“There were no serious cases just a lot of DUI (driving under the influence) and other minor incidents,” he continued.

“We have about 500 police officers in both Upolu and Savaii working during this festive season for the security of the country…staff from all other sections like prosecution and training are assisting to boost the number of our officers in the outposts to assist in the operation.”

The Commissioner acknowledged the support of the nation and being watchful and being safe during the period.

(Samoa Observer)