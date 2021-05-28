Tuilaepa told his 'perversity' will be dealt with soon

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's incoming leader has condemned the actions of the former government and demanded it hand over power.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, speaking formally as the country's elected prime minister, slammed the behaviour Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his Human Rights Protection Party.

Fiame's FAST party, which won the most seats in last month's election, and the previous ruling party, HRPP, are waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on several contentious issues.

Speaking in a broadcast from FAST headquarters she said MPs and officials must move from their roles and offices and allow the public service to focus on its work in a business like and orderly way.

She warned the 25 HRPP MPs they must take steps to have themselves sworn in or risk being forced into by-elections.

Fiame also said the recent attacks on the judiciary by the caretaker prime minister, Tuilaepa, and some government officials, had severely undermined the rule of law.

She called this a perversity and said it would be addressed shortly, "make no mistake. While all of democracy's checks and balances and the public officeholders meant to protect us, have been severely undermined by corruption, nepotism and the abuse of power, help is on the way as we move into a time for restoration and revival".

Fiame, though, praised the previous achievements of Tuilaepa.

She said his legacy was a remarkable one, both nationally and internationally, for which the country is grateful, but it was being undermined by Tuilaepa's recent actions.

"The more disruptive and disrespectful you become the more that unique legacy is diminished and tarnished, by your own words and your own deeds. Please think of our people and allow our government to take the reins of power from you, peacefully, respectfully and honourably," she said.