Tuilaepa calls for inquiry into Office of the Electoral Commission after drug raid

Apia, SAMOA — The leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) in Samoa has called for a Commission of Inquiry into the Office of the Electoral Commission.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi made the comment during a press conference with the media at the HRPP headquarters.

The call follows the arrest of the assistant Electoral Commissioner Afualo Darryl Mapu after a drug raid at his house.

Four illegal pistols, including a revolver, two rifles, $2,900 tālā cash, methamphetamine and several laptops were confiscated during the raid.

Tuilaepa said the recent drug raid raises suspicions whether the election results were fixed, hence the importance of having a Commission of Inquiry to assure the public the results were conducted accordingly.

He said following the police raid, they were sceptical and started to question the results, whether any alleged deceptive decisions were made and if any, may have an impact on the defeat of their political party.

As it stands, the HRPP have 20 seats while the FAST party has 32 seats.

Radio Polynesia reached out to the Minister of Electoral Commission Faualo Harry Schuster on his views to the call by Tuilaepa, which were not answered when this story was broadcast.