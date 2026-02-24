TSA PreCheck won’t shut down after all, DHS says, though their may be delays

NEW YORK — The Department of Homeland Security said it was not immediately shutting down TSA PreCheck lanes after previously announcing it would temporarily suspend the program amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"At this time, TSA PreCheck remains operational with no change for the traveling public. As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations accordingly," a Transportation Security Administration spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement. "Courtesy escorts, such as those for Members of Congress, have been suspended to allow officers to focus on the mission of securing America's skies."

The Department of Homeland Security initially announced late Saturday that it would suspend its TSA PreCheck and Global Entry programs starting Sunday, Feb. 22, at 6 a.m. ET before switching course.

Adam Stahl, a senior official at the Transportation Security Administration, said in a statement on social media earlier in the shutdown that a prolonged funding lapse could lead to disruptions for travelers, “including delays, longer wait times and cancelled flights.”

Should the agency decide to suspend the programs, millions of travelers who paid for expedited screening and faster customs processing could find themselves back in the regular lines.

In a statement first reported by The Washington Post, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said TSA and Customs and Border Protection are prioritizing the “general traveling population.” She described the move as one of several “tough but necessary” decisions during the funding lapse.

Despite the initial DHS order, TSA agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York continued to separate passengers into PreCheck and non-PreCheck lines early Sunday morning, and allowed those in the Trusted Traveler Program to continue using metal detectors rather than full-body scanners.

The shutdown stems from a standoff in Congress over immigration enforcement policy. While the back-and-forth continues, TSA officers deemed essential are working without pay.

"The suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry is extremely disappointing. We are disgusted that over the last 90 days, Democrats and Republicans have used air traffic controllers, TSA, CBP and the entire travel experience as a means to achieve political ends," U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement. "Travelers should be prioritized, not leveraged."

TSA PreCheck members — more than 20 million as of 2024 — may have to use standard screening lanes, potentially lengthening wait times at already busy airports. The program costs between $76.75 and $85 for five years.

Global Entry, which has more than 12 million members and costs $120 for five years, could also see disruptions. Much of the program relies on automated kiosks, but staffing and processing delays may lead to longer waits at customs and passport control.

Together, DHS trusted-traveler programs cover more than 40 million vetted passengers. In past shutdowns, enrollment was disrupted and lines grew longer, but the lanes and kiosks themselves remained open.

If the suspension is ultimately enacted, it would mark the first known nationwide official halt of those expedited benefits.

(Zach Wichter is a travel reporter and writes the Cruising Altitude column for USA TODAY. He is based in New York and you can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com)