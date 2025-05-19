Trump’s deep sea mining order condemned by ocean conservationists

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — United States President Donald Trump's latest executive order aimed at boosting the deep sea mining industry is a "contemporary militarization of the Pacific region yet again", says an advocate for ocean conservation and protection.

Trump signed the Unleashing America's offshore critical minerals and resources order late last month, directing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to take steps to facilitate and expedite the permitting process for deep-sea mining.

According to Louisa Castledine, spokesperson for ocean advocacy collective, Ocean Ancestors, the executive order exposes the close link between militarism, capitalism and colonialism, at the cost of sovereignty and agency over the ocean and its resources.

"We find ourselves in the midst of a geopolitical storm between the superpowers of the world, all vying for minerals that have the capability to enhance their national security, at the cost of our future security as indigenous people of the ocean," Castledine told Cook Islands News.

"As Pacific people our history has been littered with military injustices and trauma that have impacted our oceans, lands and our people, leaving us as the collateral damage of these tensions."

She also spoke out against The Metals Company, a Canadian mining firm, which has applied for a permit from the Trump administration to begin commercial mining in international waters.

The mining company had been unsuccessful in gaining a commercial mining licence through the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the international body responsible for safeguarding the international deep sea.

"His (Trump's) executive order permits The Metals Company to mine ahead of any regulatory framework implemented by ISA, a company that CEO Alan Jensen of CIIC (Cook Islands Investment Corporation) recently co-signed a letter with, applying pressure to ISA to implement mining regulations earlier this year," Castledine said.

"This is not only condemned by many countries but also breaches international law and order undoing years of work dedicated to responsible ocean governance."

Castledine reiterated that to fast track deep sea mining is not only irresponsible but violates one's common heritage.

"We are being misled into thinking that the 'need' for these minerals is to transition the world to green energy, when in fact it only exposes the real driver behind the seabed minerals sector of power, territory, profit and militarism.

"We need to open our eyes to the greater threats that this sector imposes on our people. It compromises our environment, it negatively impacts our food security and livelihoods, diminishes our cultural heritage and identity but more urgently it threatens our safety as we naively welcome geopolitical tension into our backyard enticing them with our 'treasure'.

"We mustn't be misguided to the truth of such an industry but must be more courageous in stopping it and pursuing more ambitious goals that enhance our security, environment, living and being as Cook Islanders.

"It's time to defend the deep, stop the corporate takeover of our ocean and say 'NO' to deep sea mining before it begins. In the words of Sir David Attenborough, 'if we save the seas we save the world'."

Meanwhile, Trump's executive order states, "It is the policy of the US to advance United States leadership in seabed mineral development."

NOAA has been directed to, within 60 days, "expedite the process for reviewing and issuing seabed mineral exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits in areas beyond national jurisdiction under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act."

It directs the US science and environmental agency to expedite permits for companies to mine the ocean floor in the US and international waters.

The Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority says it is dealing with a few enquiries on this matter through key agencies and stakeholders. The Authority is coordinating with the relevant agencies, which will provide a response in due course.

"However, our current regime remains, which is clearly communicated on our website."

The Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA) is a government agency tasked with the management and regulation of all seabed minerals activity under the jurisdiction of the Cook Islands government.

Its functions include:

 To effectively implement the objectives and authority of the SBM Act

 To regulate SBM activities under CI jurisdiction via monitoring and enforcing actions in non-compliant situations

Undertake due diligence in respect of applicants for licenses

 Assist the work of the Licensing Panel

 Develop policies, standards, and guidelines for the purpose of regulating and monitoring the development of the Cook Islands SBM sector

 Advise the Minister responsible for Seabed Minerals

 Co-operate with other government agencies who have a role or interest pertaining to the SBM of the Cook Islands

In February 2022, the Cook Islands granted licenses to three companies - CIC, CIIC Seabed Resources and Moana Minerals — to undertake a five-year exploration phase to determine the feasibility of deep-sea mining for polymetallic nodules rich in cobalt, copper, nickel and manganese.

Cook Islands reportedly boasts the world's largest documented collection of mineral rich manganese nodules, estimated at a staggering 6.7 billion tons, found at a depth of 5000 meters and spread over some 750,000 square kilometers of the country's continental shelf.

-This article was first published by Cook Islands News

BACKGROUND

The South Pacific Tuna Treaty Act, H.R. 531, sponsored by Congresswoman Uifa'atali Amata, has recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

Key Points:

Purpose: The bill aims to fully implement the South Pacific Tuna Treaty, originally signed in 1987, by amending the South Pacific Tuna Treaty Act of 1988 to reflect the amendments adopted in 2016.

Significance: The treaty allows U.S. purse seine vessels to fish for tuna in the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of 16 Pacific Island states.

Bipartisan Support: The bill has garnered bipartisan support, with Congressman Ed Case (D-HI) as the original cosponsor.

House Passage: The House passed the bill in 2024, but it didn't advance in the Senate. It was reintroduced and passed by the House again in May 2025.

Next Steps: The bill now needs to be passed by the Senate and signed into law to take effect.

Benefits: The legislation aims to provide regulatory certainty for the U.S. fishing fleet, particularly the "last true distant water fishing fleet" operating out of Pago Pago Harbor in American Samoa.

Treaty Updates: The 2016 amendments to the treaty updated the way U.S. fishing vessels secure access to tuna fishing waters in the region.

Economic Importance: The treaty is vital for the U.S. tuna industry and the economies of American Samoa and Hawaii.