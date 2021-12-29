Tonga's new Prime Minister sworn in

Nuku'alofa, TONGA —Tonga's King Tupou VI has presented Tonga's newly elected Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni with a Royal Warrant of Appointment in Nuku'alofa.

Mr Sovaleni was elected as Designate Prime Minister by 16 members of the 26-members parliament in a secret ballot on 15 December 2021, following Tonga's November General Election.

Matangi Tonga online reports he will hold the office of Prime Minister for four years.

He is the 18th Prime Minister of Tonga.