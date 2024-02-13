Tongan siblings caught with 15kg meth refused bail

Nuku'alofa, TONGA — A senior bank official the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) and his sister have been charged after being caught with 15 kilograms methamphetamine over the weekend.

Tēvita Nonu Kolokihakaufisi, 39, and 'Ana Longolongo Kolokihakaufisi, 37, appeared at the Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested at their home.

Police seized 5.657kg of meth at their family residence at Kolofo'ou on Saturday and a further 9.927kg Tēvita's office at the NRBT on Sunday. The street value of the seized illicit drugs is estimated at $15 million Pa'anga (US$6.3 m).

In a statement, Tonga Police said the defence counsels for the siblings had sought bail for 'Ana based on a letter from a doctor that was issued in 2015 indicating previous mental health condition.

However, Magistrate Ane Tāvō Mailangi refused bail for the siblings due to time lapsed since the medical report was issued, suggesting for a more recent medical evaluation for the Court to consider.

Magistrate Mailangi also ordered for both accused persons to remain in custody and to return to court on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Shane McLennan said "Tonga Police will persist in targeting and working to disrupt and detect those responsible for placing our youths and communities in harm's way through the supply of illicit drugs, and hold them to account."

Police investigations continue.