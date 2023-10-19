Tonga-Samoa direct flights start next month

Apia, SAMOA — Locally-owned airline Talofa Airways has announced the resumption of direct flights from Samoa to Vava'u in Tonga with the service to start on 14 November 2023.

There will be two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Fridays from Tonga to Pago Pago in American Samoa and from Tonga to Faleolo International Airport in Samoa.

The public has been informed that they can book online with their own preferred travel agent or at any Talofa Airways ticket office. One-way fares for adults start from USD$380 while infants up to 23 months travel for free.

The plans to re-commence direct flights to Tonga were first revealed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Talofa Airways, Toleafoa Captain Jeffrey Hunter in an interview with the Samoa Observer last week. But Toleafoa did not confirm the dates and flight schedule.

