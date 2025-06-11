Tonga princess calls for legal rights for whales

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tonga's Princess Angelika Lātūfuipeka Tukuʻaho is calling for whales to have legal rights.

"The time has come to recognize whales not merely as resources but as sentient beings with inherent rights," Princess Angelika told the One Ocean Science Congress in France.

Talanoa Tonga reported the global "I'm a Person Too" campaign is asking governments to give whales legal personhood.

More than 367,000 people around the world have supported it.

Tonga has a strong connection to whales. In 1978, the late Tongan King Tāufaʻāhau Tupou IV banned whale hunting in Tongan waters, creating one of the world's first whale sanctuaries.

Last year, Aotearoa's Kiingi Tuheitia and the Cook Islands Kaumaiti Nui Tou Ariki signed the He Whakaputanga Moana in Rarotonga that aims to give to'orā more robust protections that are recognized internationally.

The declaration also seeks to protect the rights of tohorā to migrate freely, conserve and grow dwindling populations, establish marine protected areas, and use mātauranga Māori alongside science for better protections and set-up a dedicated fund for whale conservation.

After Kiingi Tuheitia's death, the residents of the Tonga island group of Vava'u promised to honor the late Māori King’s callfor whales to be given personhood.

A whale watching guide in Vava'u, Siaki Siosifa Fauvao, told RNZ Pacific his community was committed to safeguarding the mammals.

"We will protect the whale; the whale is like a family to the Tongan people," Fauvao said.

One of the late Māori King's closest advisors, Rahui Papa, said the Pacific Ocean was not just a body of water but a connector, and so are whales.