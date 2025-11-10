Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A feral rooster lands upon a Range Officer for a sip from his water bottle at the Koko Head Public Shooting Range in Hawaii Kai, Hawaii.

For decades the feral chickens have been looked after by Hawaii's Shooting Community, who are there to develop their precision skillset, while exhibiting an ongoing respect for nature.

In a historical similar local connection, the Western Samoa Shooting Association was created, in part as an alternative sporting outlet, to redirect from the rampart slaughter of fruit bats, beyond the needs of individual hunters.

