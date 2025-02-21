Territorial leaders push for action at Interior Plenary session

WASHINGTON — The Department of Interior’s Interagency Group on Insular Areas, 2025 Plenary Session, led by newly confirmed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, provided a platform for territorial representatives and governors this week to address their priorities.

Concerns over supplemental security income inequalities for Guam residents, high airfare costs affecting both civilians and service members, and issues facing local veterans, including a recent incident at the Guam Vet Center were all highlighted during the session.

With potential national budget cuts on the table, territorial leaders stressed the importance of continued funding for crucial social programs in food, education, and housing.

Moylan discussed a proposal for a Pacific-focused interagency task force to address region-specific issues like cabotage and workforce development, in collaboration with CNMI representative King-Hinds.

Moylan expressed hope that under Secretary Burgum’s leadership, the Department of Interior would foster stronger engagement with territorial governments.

At the session were: Guam Delegate James Moyla, CNMI Del. Kimberlyn King-Hinds and American Samoa Rep. Amata Radewagen, along with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, CNMI Gov. Arnold Palacios and U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.