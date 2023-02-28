Teen in custody for robbing tourists in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting a teenager is in police custody in Samoa awaiting his court appearance, after a European couple laid a complaint with the Police, which led to his arrest and robbery charges being filed.

The couple were among tourists who disembarked from the MSC Poesia cruise ship early last week to go on tours of various tourist sites on Upolu.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti told Samoa Observer that the German couple filed their complaint against the 18-year-old from Matautu, after he stripped their bag from them which had their personal belongings.

"The teen from Matautu has been remanded in police custody and will remain so until his court hearing," said the Deputy Commissioner.

Read more at Samoa Observer