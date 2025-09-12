Swirling steam, lasers and tunes: Rotorua's new geyser light trail

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A new light trail in Rotorua will see the geothermal valley of Te Puia filled with swirling steam and illuminated with laser lights, with the waiata of singer Maisey Rika guiding the way.

Mārama — the Geyser Night Trail will run until 18 April 2026 — enhancing the night-time options for manuhiri (visitors) exploring Rotorua. It will then be refreshed and re-launched for a second season from Matariki 2026.

Te Puia project manager for Mārama Reanne Poutama said the Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley natural landscapes were amplified from the depths of darkness and emerged into the world of light.

"Mārama has many layers of meaning. From the literal meaning of white light, to moon, to understanding, light and clarity," Poutama explained.

"The valley is lit in a way that opens up a better understanding of our landscapes and our stories. It has 10 varying scene locations including an illuminated carved sculpture depicting the breath of Pōhutu geyser, light boxes designed by the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute tauira (students), and whakairo rākau (wood carvings) by Tohunga Whakairo (master carver) Albert Poai Te Pou.

"There is also a collaboration with artist Maisey Rika whose music is the soundscape to guide the journey."

Maisey Rika played two live sets on launch night with Pōhutu Geyser and rakaunui or the full moon behind her.

"At first I was like 'you don't even need songs or waiata here', I mean the puia (geyser) does all the talking. But what an honor to be able to have my music playing amongst this beautiful taonga and lights," Rika said.

"I am so grateful that the tono (request) came, because it has brought my mum and I home to this side of us, our Te Arawa, our Tūhourangi side. This is where my nan was brought up - in Whakarewarewa. We've been away for so long. It's really a coming home — ki te ūkaipō — coming back to my mum's side. It's an honor."

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar said the organization always aimed to uplift te ahurea Māori (the Māori culture) first and foremost.

"Our connection to te taiao (the environment), our landscape and our connection to te ao Māori is what makes this experience unique," he said.

Manuhiri Julie White had the experience for the first time and said she'd never seen the valley like that before.

"It was beautiful and powerful. I actually also felt quite touched — like seeing the valley in this way was a spiritual moment that sat deeply with me."

Eight-year-old Henry Phillips said. "The lights were cool on the river and steam - I even spotted glowing mushrooms and bees. I saw the geyser go off with lasers around it too!"

Poutama said there were also food and drink offerings, including mulled wine, horopito hot chocolates, cookies, waffles, cheesecakes, brownies and more.

Manuhiri should allow around 90 minutes to fully enjoy Mārama and the experience runs Wednesday to Sunday, with gates open from 7:30pm, she said.