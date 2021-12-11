Swearing-in of two Samoa women MPs deferred

Apia, SAMOA — The Speaker of the Samoa House, Papalii Lio Masipau has confirmed that the two additional women appointed to Parliament, will not be sworn-in next week when the seven other Members-elect take their oath.

The Samoa Observer reported on Friday that Papalii said the swearing-in of the two women would be deferred until a legal challenge into the activation of Article 44 (1a) by the Office of the Electoral Commission (O.E.C.) is determined by the Supreme Court.

“There is a Court of Appeal decision that makes it clear the awarding of the additional seats is activated once all by-elections and petitions are settled,” the Speaker told the Observer.

“I am aware there are petitions from the recent by-elections so the results from the by-elections are not yet finalized — the activation of the provision was premature.”

Papalii added that only the Members-elect from the seven constituencies will take their oath of allegiance when the Parliament convenes on Tuesday next week.

The two additional seats were given to two women candidates who contested under the Human Rights Protection Party (H.R.P.P.) banner and collected the most votes in terms of percentage: one won the most votes in percentage in from April’s General Election and the other from the recent by-elections.

Aliimalemanu Alofa Tuuau and Fagasealii Sapoa Feagai would boost the seats for the H.R.P.P. to 22.

The decision by the Speaker follows the issuing of a warrant of election last month by the Head of State, which included the two additional women from the former ruling party.

Two unsuccessful F.A.S.T. candidates are also petitioning the winners from their respective constituencies.

The Attorney-General has welcomed any challenges to the decision by the Electoral Commissioner to invoke that constitutional provision on women representation in the parliament.

