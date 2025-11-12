Supreme Court Justices speak up: The Constitution does not grant Congress “Plenary Power” over U.S. territories

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas joined together on Monday to issue a written opinion disputing the view that the “Territories Clause” of the U.S. Constitution provides Congress with “plenary power” over residents of U.S. territories.

The opinion was issued in dissent to the Supreme Court’s decision not to review Veneno v. United States, in which the defendant, Quentin Veneno, Jr., challenged the Court’s 1886 decision in United States v. Kagama and “the constitutional authority [of Congress] to criminalize the conduct of Indians on Indian land.” Justices Gorsuch and Thomas would have granted review to consider whether “the federal government enjoys ‘plenary power’ over the internal affairs of Native American Tribes.” The petition for Supreme Court review in Veneno had been pending for over a year, since July 26, 2024.

“The idea that Congress has unrestricted plenary power over U.S. territories is not grounded in the text or history of the U.S. Constitution. But until now the federal government’s reliance on this near-unlimited power has never been questioned by any federal judge, much less a Supreme Court Justice. It is significant to have two Justices now calling into question this unrestrained congressional authority over people in U.S. territories,” said Attorney Neil Weare, co-director of Right to Democracy, which works to advance democracy, equity, and self-determination in U.S. territories.

Monday’s opinion critiqued the idea that the Territories Clause might serve as a basis for Congress to criminalize the conduct of Indians on tribal land, stating that “[The Territories Clause” affords Congress only the power to make ‘needful Rules and Regulations’ for ‘Territor[ies] … belonging to the United States.” It then concluded that “[the Territories] Clause, rightly understood,” did not “endow the federal government with plenary power even within the Territories themselves.”

In support of that proposition, the opinion cited to Justice Gorsuch’s earlier concurring opinion in United States v. Vaello Madero, in which he explained: “Monarchical and despotic governments may possess the power to act unrestrained by written constitutions. But our Nation's government has no existence except by virtue of the Constitution, and it may not ignore that charter in the Territories any more than it may in the States.”

“People across all five U.S. territories have consistently rejected the exercise of undemocratic, unchecked power over our communities by the federal government. The repudiation of this plenary power by these two conservative Justices is timely as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and consider what ‘consent of the governed’ means for people in U.S. territories who have been denied self-determination for over 125 years,” said Dr. Adi Martinez Román, co-director of Right to Democracy, an organization that does not take a position on political status.

“As concerns about authoritarian rule grow across the United States, these cautionary words about the breathtakingly expansive scope of congressional power over tribal communities and people in U.S. territories deserves more attention,” Weare added.

Right to Democracy will be convening a panel of legal experts to discuss these important developments later this month.