StarKist plans to relocate its Pittsburgh headquarters to Virginia next year

Pittsburgh, PA — StarKist Co. plans to close its Pittsburgh headquarters and relocate to Virginia next year.

The company said Monday that it would move to the Washington, D.C., area in 2022. Its Pittsburgh headquarters on the North Shore, near PNC Park, will close on March 31, 2022.

“The company will maintain a presence in the region,” according to a brief official statement. The company declined to provide further details. In 2017, StarKist had about 4,000 employees globally, with about 100 of those working on the North Shore.

StarKist Co., originally called the French Sardine Co., was founded in California in 1917 by Martin J. Bogdanovich. In 1953, the French Sardine Co. officially became StarKist Foods.

The seafood company connected with landlocked Pittsburgh when it was sold to the H.J. Heinz Co. in 1963. In 2002, Del Monte Foods acquired StarKist. Then, in 2008, the South Korean firm Dongwon Industries bought the company from Del Monte Foods for $363 million.

StarKist has operations in Pago Pago, American Samoa, and in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

