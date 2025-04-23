Stallings-Alailima, first Samoan appointed Fire Chief in Tacoma WA

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The recent appointment of Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima as Fire Chief in Tacoma, Washington, marks a significant professional milestone and a historic moment. She is the first Samoan to ever hold this esteemed position in Tacoma, breaking new ground and serving as a source of inspiration and pride for the Samoan and Polynesian communities.

Stallings-Alailima earned her Biology degree from the University of Washington, initially with aspirations of attending medical school. However, she felt a profound pull toward a different path—one rooted in direct community service. Drawn to the life of an EMT and firefighter, she embraced this role wholeheartedly. For Sionna, being an EMT and firefighter transcended the boundaries of a job or career—it became a calling, a way of life devoted to serving and uplifting others.

Remaining steadfast in her calling, she has dedicated 18 years to the Tacoma Fire Department. Beginning her journey as a firefighter and paramedic, she steadily rose through the ranks, earning roles as lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief. Her hard work and leadership culminated on April 1, 2025, when she was officially sworn in as Fire Chief during a ceremony held in the Tacoma City Council chambers.

During the ceremony, Lua Pritchard, the Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, spoke on behalf of the community. She emphasized the values of love, courage, respect, and service that are central to Samoan culture, and reminded Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima to stay connected to her heritage and faith.

"I do not stand here alone," the new Fire Chief declared. "I am with my husband, my daughter, my sisters, my parents, and the rest of my family here and watching online. Thank you for your unwavering support and unending love that you've given me my whole life. I wouldn't be the person standing here without you. I love you all and I won't let you down."

The ceremony concluded with a powerful performance of the Haka, the traditional Maori war dance, executed with pride by her relatives, including her father. In an email interview, he explained that they performed the Haka 'as a way of connecting with our Maori relatives, our Polynesian aiga.'

Her father, Piula Alailima, reflected on the depth of emotions he felt during his daughter's swearing-in ceremony. He described the occasion as an overwhelming moment filled with gratitude, immense pride, and unconditional love.

"She stood there as a living testament to the hopes and dreams of my parents and grandparents," he shared. "Needless to say, I cried throughout the entirety of the ceremony, tears of unspeakable joy, blessing, and thanksgiving."

Piula also recalled the poignant words of his mother, spoken to the family before her passing:

"O le mea silisili i lo'u loto mo outou, la'u fanau, o le alofa. Nonofo fealofani, alofa le tasi i le tasi, aemaise tagata uma lava." ("My greatest wish for you, my children, is love. May you live together in harmony, love one another, and, above all, love everyone.")

Sionna is the eldest of five daughters born to Piula and Kim Alailima. Her name is a combination of the names of her paternal grandmother, Siuila Alailima of Vatia, American Samoa and maternal grandmother Donna Stallings of Wenatchee, Washington State.

Her father, the son of a Methodist pastor, was named after Piula Theological College, the Methodist Church's esteemed institution in Samoa. He was born there while his father was pursuing his studies as a student at the college.

Upon graduating, his father served as a pastor in Methodist churches located in the villages of Afega and Salelesi. Following this, the family relocated to Vatia, American Samoa—his mother's native village.

When he was 13 years old, the family moved to Hawaii, where he continued his education, attending middle school, high school, and college. Later, he moved to Los Angeles to study at the Claremont School of Theology. During his time there, he met and married his wife, who was also a student at the institution. Their union was joyfully blessed with the arrival of their first child, Sionna.

After seminary, he pastored United Methodist Churches in Washington state for eight years, Lahaina United Methodist Church in Maui, Hawaii for 12 years, and three churches on Oahu for 25 years before retiring from active pastoral ministry last July 2024.

Mr. Alailima shared with Samoa News that Sionna and her sisters were profoundly shaped by the loving relationships, rich cultures, and communal support of these diverse church communities—remarkably similar to the tightly-knit village communities that characterized his upbringing in Samoa.

As the eldest sibling, Sionna embraced her role with love and devotion, often caring for her younger sisters as if she were their 'third' parent. Chalia Stallings-Alailima serves as an attorney in the Washington State Attorney General's Office, Civil Rights Division. Tialla Stallings-Alailima is an occupational therapist who specializes in working with children. Both Chalia and Tialla, along with Sionna, attended the University of Washington.

The youngest sisters, Salani and Iona, are also forging their own paths. Salani is currently in her first year at the University of Hawaii, while Iona is navigating her academic journey as a 7th grader. Although all the siblings understand Samoan, they do not actively speak it. Nevertheless, Samoan culture and the cherished sense of community fostered by the church remain at the heart of their lives.

Reflecting on her recent appointment, her father conveyed his confidence in her ability to be an exceptional leader. He described her as someone who skillfully balances intellect with compassion, guiding with empathy and a steadfast belief that leadership is a collective journey. Her deep-rooted values and unwavering love for family and relationships shine brightly in all aspects of her life, regardless of the context or challenge.

"One of the aspects I take the greatest pride in as Fire Chief is her unwavering commitment to collaboration," he shared. "She views the Fire Department as a unified family, where every individual is not only valued but also recognized as essential to the department's success. Her leadership fosters an environment where everyone understands the importance of their role in fulfilling the Fire Department's mission to serve and protect the community with dedication and purpose."

Unfortunately, efforts to reach Sionna via email were unsuccessful.