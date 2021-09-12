Some Hawaii hotels to require guests prove vaccination

Honolulu, HAWAII — A group of Hawaii hotels said it will start requiring proof of COVID vaccination for all guests and visitors beginning in October.

Among the hotels requiring the vaccine is Alohilani Resort in Waikiki as well as seven Highgate Hawaii hotels.

Many of the hotel employees will need to be vaccinated by Monday under the city’s Safe Access Oahu program.

Because of this mandate, Highgate Hawaii Hotel Group said if employees need to be vaccinated, it’s important that guests follow the same rules to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

“We will no longer accept the COVID-19 test as a form of an exemption,” said Kelly Sanders, senior vice president of operations of Highgate Hawaii.

“We believe that by doing this, we are holding both our employees and our guests to the same standard. We’re creating the safest hotel and guest experience in the state of Hawaii.”

Company officials said the rule for guests will go into effect on Oct. 15.

Visitors wanting to make a reservation at one of the hotels will be notified about the requirement.