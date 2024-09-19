Solomon Islands couple could face life in jail after allegedly killing their unborn child

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A young couple in Solomon Islands could face life in prison after being charged with allegedly killing their seven-month-old unborn baby in Isabel province.

Police in Buala, the provincial capital, are investigating the alleged abortion and subsequent burial of the foetus, which occurred in one of the villages recently.

The supervising provincial police commander, Inspector Harry Vanosi, said in a statement that the heavily pregnant woman allegedly aborted her baby with the help of her partner.

"It's alleged that her boyfriend, who is a medical officer, provided her with the necessary drugs, equipment and materials for the abortion process," Vanosi said.

"The woman gave birth, buried the foetus and returned home. The situation escalated when her relatives discovered the remains of the body and arranged for a proper burial, a week after the incident."

"The police were informed and the woman was taken to Buala Hospital for an examination before being referred to the Family Support Centre for counselling."

The couple have been charged with killing the unborn child under Section 221 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

The police are urging the community to report any cases related to abortion.

"It is crucial for the protection and enforcement of the law that such issues are addressed through legal channels rather than customary settlements," Vanosi said.

"Upholding law and order is everybody's responsibility, to prevent and address related crimes effectively."