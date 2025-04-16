Soifua Manuia Medical Mission returns to Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — The U.S. Embassy, in coordination with the Samoa Ministry of Health, announced yesterday that the Soifua Manuia Medical Mission to Samoa will return later this month.

The mission brings medical personnel from the 1984th U.S. Army Reserve to work alongside Samoan healthcare providers, delivering specialized services and strengthening health systems across the country.

U.S. Army medical professionals will collaborate with Samoa’s counterparts to support public health infrastructure, enhance clinical outcomes, and improve hospital readiness.

These joint efforts boost Samoa’s healthcare capacity while providing U.S. personnel with valuable experience in diverse medical environments, enhancing their operational readiness and global reach.

“The Soifua Manuia mission demonstrates the United States’ ability to lead in global health and field medical operations,” said Daniel Tarapacki, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires. “We continue to put American prosperity and security at the forefront of our diplomacy. Our U.S. medical professionals integrate with partners on the ground to deliver high-impact results and improve health capacity across borders.”

From April 22-30, 2025, U.S. medical professionals will be available at local hospitals for consultations. Their schedule is set for April 22– 30, 2025.

The Soifua Manuia Mission supports preventive and specialty care, surgical procedures, and medical education. Founded in 2014, the Soifua Manuia program reflects the United States’ capacity to showcase American excellence in medical expertise globally.

(Source: U.S. Embassy, Apia, Samoa press release)