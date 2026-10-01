Six persons of interest identified in court cocaine case, Fiji Police say

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Fiji's police chief has confirmed that six persons of interest have been identified following investigations into 40kg of missing cocaine bars that were stored at the Suva High Court evidence room.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said that investigators are in now process of gathering evidence and documentary records.

Tudravu said the investigation team has recorded statements from 27 individuals as they try to piece together information on those who had direct access to the exhibits.

The police commissioner also confirmed that police have taken over the security at Government Buildings.

Earlier, in a statement on Tuesday, police said that one person of interest was overseas and will be questioned.

The 39 cocaine bars, with a street value worth around US$14 million, were seized in 2019 in connection to the high-profile Johua Rahman case.

Tudravu said the drugs were kept in police custody and initial tests conducted in February and July 2019 tested positive for cocaine.

The exhibits were moved to the Suva High Court vault in March 2021, he added.

Tudravu said Fiji Police's digital forensic team is working on extracting available CCTV footage as well as biometric records.

"While I understand that the sense of urgency is demanding quicker rest, we are doing our best to ensure justice prevails," he said.

"Fiji Police is taking seriously the concerns raised by government and the Fijian people, and I want to give my assurance that we are treating this investigation with utmost urgency.

Tudravu also confirmed that police have set up a dedicated team at the CID headquarters, consisting of senior investigators from the Major Crime Unit, digital forensic unit, anti-many laundering and proceeds of crime division.

Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has also issued a defensive statement clarifying its role in managing the drug exhibits.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to trust the judiciary.

He warned that the authorities were coming after the "rogue elements" within the judiciary.

"We are going to find them and they are going to face the consequences of their actions," he told local reporters at Government Buildings in Suva.